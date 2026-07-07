Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Colombia-Switzerland, MLB Trades Tuesday

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Soccer fans can use the Polymarket promo code WTOP to unlock a $50 bonus to use on both World Cup games today. Get started here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 World Cup Bonus Today

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 7th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer specifically timed for today’s high-stakes FIFA World Cup Round of 16 action. By signing up and making an initial deposit of at least $20, users will automatically unlock a $50 sign-up bonus. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers, and all participants must be 18+ and located in an eligible state to qualify and trade on the platform.

Once your $50 bonus is unlocked, it can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on today’s schedule, giving you ultimate flexibility across the playoff matches. You can choose to use your promotional funds to predict the afternoon tilt between Argentina and Egypt, save them for the evening showdown between Switzerland and Colombia, or spread your trades across the entire slate to maximize your involvement in the tournament.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today

With multiple Round of 16 matchups happening today, you can use your Polymarket welcome bonus on whichever fixture catches your eye. Because direct win probabilities for the knockout stage are currently unavailable, the table below showcases the implied win probabilities for today’s slate of games based on the current 3-way market prices.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Argentina vs. Egypt 75.7% 20.4% 9.9% Switzerland vs. Colombia 28.6% 32.7% 44.8%

Match Notes & Analysis

Argentina vs Egypt (12:00 PM ET): Argentina enters the knockout stage following a flawless group stage performance. They won all three of their matches to earn nine points, boasting a dominant +7 goal differential (eight goals for, one against). Egypt also advanced without a loss, putting together a resilient 1-2-0 record (five points) with a balanced five goals scored and three conceded. Francois Letexier will serve as the main referee for this matchup.

Switzerland vs Colombia (4:00 PM ET): This fixture features two evenly matched squads that each finished the group stage with seven points and an undefeated 2-1-0 record. Switzerland showcased a potent attack during their opening matches with seven goals scored, while Colombia relied heavily on a stifling defense that allowed just a single goal across their three group matches. Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros will oversee the action as the main referee.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Once activated, your $50 bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches on the schedule today. This provides new users with the ultimate flexibility to trade on their game or games of choice. Whether you want to put your bonus toward predictions on the afternoon matchup between Argentina and Egypt or save it for the evening clash featuring Switzerland and Colombia, the decision is entirely yours.

To claim this offer and get your account set up ahead of kickoff, follow these steps: