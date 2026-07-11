Polymarket Promo Code: Claim $50 Trade Bonus for Any MLB, World Cup, UFC 329 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
If you’re gearing up for the World Cup quarterfinal clash between Norway and England, you need to be armed with the right bankroll. By locking in the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new Polymarket customers can snag a cool $50 sign-up bonus after dropping an initial deposit of at least $20 here. Point being, this introductory bonus gives you the ultimate edge to attack today’s high-stakes matchup—or any other action on the slate, including UFC 329 and today’s MLB games.
It’s time to stop watching from the sidelines and start capitalizing on the tournament action.
Polymarket Promo Code for UFC 329, World Cup, More
Polymarket Promo Code
WTOP
New Polymarket User Offer
$50 sign-up bonus
Terms and Conditions
18+ and Present in the US
Look, new Polymarket customers have a golden opportunity to claim a massive $50 sign-up bonus to deploy on the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Norway and England. You know the drill: register your account, make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20, and you unlock this premium introductory bonus right before kickoff.
And here’s the kicker—this offer isn’t limited to the World Cup. You can also use your $50 bonus on UFC 329 or any of today’s MLB games, giving you maximum flexibility to bet on whatever action gets your blood pumping.
To successfully cash in on this offer, you’ve got to be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Keep in mind, this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who haven’t set up shop here before. Dude, what are you doing if you aren’t grabbing this? It is the absolute perfect window to sign up and get some real skin in the game for this massive international heavyweight fight.
Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on Norway vs England
The data doesn’t lie, and right now, the analytical models are pointing to a potential dismantling by the English squad. But soccer is a game of 1-on-1s and sudden momentum swings. Check out the implied probabilities before making your move:
Outcome
Moneyline
Probability (%)
Norway
N/A
22.5%
Draw
N/A
25.4%
England
N/A
52.1%
Please note: Official moneyline odds are not yet posted for this matchup; markets typically open 1-7 days before the event. The pre-match probabilities listed above are provided by Sportradar and are accurate as of July 08, 2026, at 07:47 UTC.
How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code
Getting your hands on this $50 bonus for the Norway vs. England quarterfinal is a no-brainer. Don’t overcomplicate it—just follow these direct steps to successfully activate the offer and get into the trenches:
Download the App: Fire up your preferred mobile device and download the Polymarket app.
Create an Account: Open the app and punch in your standard personal information to begin the registration process.
Verify Your Identity: Hand over valid proof of identification to securely verify your account and confirm your betting eligibility.
Enter the Promo Code: Don’t sleep on this step—make sure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during sign-up.
Make a Deposit: Complete your registration and drop a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully unleash the offer.
Once that initial qualifying deposit clears your account, your sign-up bonus will be credited, allowing you to dive right into the action for this massive international clash. Bet this smartly, and enjoy the match.