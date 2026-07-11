Polymarket Promo Code: Claim $50 Trade Bonus for Any MLB, World Cup, UFC 329 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Polymarket Promo Code for UFC 329, World Cup, More

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on Norway vs England

Outcome Moneyline Probability (%) Norway N/A 22.5% Draw N/A 25.4% England N/A 52.1%

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code

Download the App: Fire up your preferred mobile device and download the Polymarket app. Create an Account: Open the app and punch in your standard personal information to begin the registration process. Verify Your Identity: Hand over valid proof of identification to securely verify your account and confirm your betting eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: Don’t sleep on this step—make sure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during sign-up. Make a Deposit: Complete your registration and drop a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully unleash the offer.