Pogačar starts quest for 5th Tour de France title but Vingegaard takes early edge in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Tadej Pogačar started his quest for a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title when cycling’s elite…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Tadej Pogačar started his quest for a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title when cycling’s elite race kicked off in neighboring Spain on Saturday.

But it was his top rival, Jonas Vingegaard, who grabbed the early advantage after an impressive effort by the Dane and his Visma-Lease a Bike team.

Vingegaard helped clock the best time on the opening stage’s 19.6-kilometer (12.1-mile) team time trial in Barcelona, grabbing a 12-second advantage over Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

The first of 21 stages took riders along the Mediterranean coast, past the city’s famous Sagrada Familia basilica and finished with a short climb up a hill overlooking the popular tourist destination.

Pogačar is the overall favorite thanks to his Tour victories in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025, as well as his strong form this year.

The Slovenian sensation is aiming to join the select crowd of Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Indurain and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault as the only riders to have won cycling’s most prestigious race on five occasions.

Vingegaard is once again his biggest challenger. The Dane took home the yellow jersey in 2022 and 2023 and is aiming to complete the men’s Giro-Tour double.

The three-week race will cross into the French Pyrenees on Stage 3. Stages 19 and 20 culminate at the famed Alpe d’Huez climb in the Alps, which comes just 24 hours before the 21st and final stage ending on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

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