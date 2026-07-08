Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Reds into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (51-41, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-49, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (51-41, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-49, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD; Reds: Chase Burns (10-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -142, Phillies +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 41-49 record overall and a 20-25 record at home. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .308.

Philadelphia has a 26-20 record in road games and a 51-41 record overall. The Phillies have a 35-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 21 doubles and 17 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12 for 33 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .305 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 16 walks and 46 RBIs. Trea Turner is 13 for 45 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .252 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Phillies: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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