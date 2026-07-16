Phillies begin 3-game series with the Mets

New York Mets (40-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-43, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday,…

New York Mets (40-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-43, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (2-1, 3.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.75 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -131, Mets +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 54-43 record overall and a 25-21 record in home games. The Phillies have hit 124 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

New York has a 40-57 record overall and a 19-29 record in road games. The Mets have a 22-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Phillies are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 17 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs while hitting .260 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10 for 37 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 21 home runs while slugging .562. A.J. Ewing is 12 for 39 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .218 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mets: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Justin Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Tanner Banks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mets: Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Bo Bichette: day-to-day (leg), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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