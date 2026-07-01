Philadelphia Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-38, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-38, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-7, 3.10 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-1, 2.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -139, Pirates +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is 48-38 overall and 24-20 in home games. The Phillies have a 33-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 20-21 on the road and 43-43 overall. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .258, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 14 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs while hitting .275 for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 14 for 43 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 20 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Esmerlyn Valdez is 13 for 29 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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