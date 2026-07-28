DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Instant Bonus for MLB Games Today (July 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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The latest DraftKings promo code is handing new bettors a massive edge. Instead of sweating out a standard moneyline ticket for pennies, new users can wager just $5 on this MLB showdown and unlock $150 in bonus bets instantly here.
DraftKings Promo Code for MLB
Before you lock in your card for the Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds matchup, take a look at the blueprint for this exclusive welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know to claim your bonus:
DraftKings Promo Code
No Code Needed
New DraftKings User Offer
Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets
Let’s get down to the granular details. This DraftKings promo code offers serious leverage for the upcoming matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds. Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this promotion allows you to turn a simple $5 wager into a $150 windfall.
If your initial read is dead-on and the ticket cashes, DraftKings doesn’t just hand you one massive, unwieldy token. They distribute the $150 reward as six separate $25 bonus bets. This structure is a bettor’s dream, giving you the flexibility to spread your promotional capital across multiple games instead of risking it all on a single outcome. Just keep an eye on the calendar—these bonus bets expire seven days after hitting your account. Use ’em or lose ’em.
Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds (49-55) are defending their turf against the Cleveland Guardians (54-53) at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH.
Bet Type
Cleveland Guardians
Cincinnati Reds
Moneyline
+139
-168
Total
Over 9 (-115)
Under 9 (-105)
Runline
+1.5 (-142)
-1.5 (+118)
The Cincinnati Reds are laying some serious juice at -168 as the home favorite, a role where they’ve posted a mediocre 11-13 straight-up record this season. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians are stepping into the underdog role at +139. Cleveland is sitting at 22-23 when catching plus money on the moneyline—hardly a team that rolls over. Venue-specific splits tell a similar story of variance: the Cincinnati Reds are an underwhelming 22-28 in their own building this year, while the Cleveland Guardians are playing perfectly .500 baseball (27-27) on the road.
Statistically, this matchup is an offensive mirror image, and neither reflection is pretty. Both squads are limping to the plate with identical, pedestrian .230 team batting averages. The Cincinnati Reds hold a microscopic edge in total runs (432 to the Cleveland Guardians’ 420), but dude, what are we doing here? Nobody is confusing these lineups with an elite offensive juggernaut. If you’re eyeing the total of 9 runs, contextualize those splits: the Cincinnati Reds have hit the Over in 52% of their home tilts, but the Under has cashed in 55.5% of the Cleveland Guardians’ away contests.
How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this welcome bonus is a painless process. Point being, you don’t even need to hunt down a manual promo code to get started. Just follow these steps to secure your bankroll boost before the first pitch:
Create Your Account: Download the DraftKings mobile app or head to their site. Punch in your standard personal information to verify your identity and get your account set up.
Make a Deposit: Hit the cashier section and fund your account. You need to deposit a minimum of $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.
Place Your Qualifying Wager: Pull up the MLB odds board and lock in a bet of at least $5 on the Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds game (or any other eligible market with odds of -500 or longer).
Claim Your Bonus: If your initial wager wins, DraftKings will automatically load your account with $150 in bonus bets, perfectly positioning you for future MLB action.