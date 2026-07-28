DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Instant Bonus for MLB Games Today (July 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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DraftKings Promo Code for MLB

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds

Bet Type Cleveland Guardians Cincinnati Reds Moneyline +139 -168 Total Over 9 (-115) Under 9 (-105) Runline +1.5 (-142) -1.5 (+118)

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Create Your Account: Download the DraftKings mobile app or head to their site. Punch in your standard personal information to verify your identity and get your account set up. Make a Deposit: Hit the cashier section and fund your account. You need to deposit a minimum of $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Pull up the MLB odds board and lock in a bet of at least $5 on the Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds game (or any other eligible market with odds of -500 or longer). Claim Your Bonus: If your initial wager wins, DraftKings will automatically load your account with $150 in bonus bets, perfectly positioning you for future MLB action.