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Performers take to the stage at the World Cup final, in photos

The Associated Press

July 19, 2026, 6:17 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina featured a pregame entertainment ceremony and the tournament’s first halftime show Sunday, bringing a Super Bowl-style spectacle to soccer’s biggest match. The pregame ceremony included live musical performances and other entertainment before kickoff, while the 11-minute halftime show featured a fast-paced mix of music, television characters and special appearances at MetLife Stadium.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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