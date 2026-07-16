Pelé’s game-worn jersey from 1958 World Cup final fetches $4.9 million at auction

NEW YORK (AP) — A No. 10 jersey worn by Brazil icon Pelé in the 1958 World Cup final has…

NEW YORK (AP) — A No. 10 jersey worn by Brazil icon Pelé in the 1958 World Cup final has been sold for $4.9 million, Sotheby’s said Thursday.

Pelé, who died in 2022, was 17 when he scored twice in Brazil’s 5-2 win over hosts Sweden at the Rasunda Stadium and still remains the youngest player ever to score in a World Cup final.

Sotheby’s said the jersey worn by the Brazilian star is the second-most valuable soccer shirt ever sold. Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey sold in 2022 for $9.3 million.

The previous most valuable item of Pelé memorabilia was $976,000 for a 1958 trading card last month, the auction house said.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento — aka Pelé — had gifted the handmade shirt after the final to his roommate and teammate, Dida.

The jersey had remained with Dida’s family for decades before being housed in a Brazilian museum and eventually acquired in 2004.

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