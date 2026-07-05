Paige Bueckers has 22 points, 7 assists, Wings beat Tempo

TORONTO (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 22 points and the Dallas Wings never trailed in an 89-76 victory over the…

TORONTO (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 22 points and the Dallas Wings never trailed in an 89-76 victory over the Toronto Tempo on Sunday.

Bueckers made 9 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and handed out seven assists for Dallas (13-8), which improved to 7-5 on the road. Bueckers had a run of four straight games scoring 25-plus points end.

Rookie Azzi Fudd scored 17 for the Wings on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range. Jessica Shepard finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds for her 12th double-double this season, while Arike Ogunbowale and Awak Kuier both totaled 10 points and six rebounds.

Marina Mabrey led Toronto (9-11) with 19 points. Nyara Sabally had 14 points and Isabelle Harrison scored 13. Reserve Kia Nurse made three 3-pointers and scored 12.

FEVER 84, ACES 68

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Aliyah Boston totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana beat the Aces for the first time in Las Vegas with a couple of All-Stars sidelined.

Las Vegas played without A’ja Wilson, the four-time league MVP who has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, and Indiana’s Caitlin Clark was held out for a third game as she recovers from a back injury. Both players were selected to start in the All-Star Game on July 25 in Chicago.

Wilson and Clark are both expected back soon. Aces coach Becky Hammon said before the game that had it been a playoff game Wilson most likely would have played. Clark has returned to practice this week.

Mitchell made 7 of 18 shots and 10 of 12 free throws for Indiana (12-8) and Boston posted her sixth double-double this season. Lexie Hull scored 10.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.