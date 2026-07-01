Padres look to stop 4-game losing streak, take on the Cubs

San Diego Padres (43-41, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (48-38, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (43-41, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (48-38, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Walker Buehler (5-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (5-5, 4.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -158, Padres +129; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 25-17 in home games and 48-38 overall. The Cubs have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .338.

San Diego has a 43-41 record overall and a 20-20 record on the road. The Padres have a 20-31 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Cubs hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 10 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 11 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has five doubles and eight home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11 for 36 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .239 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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