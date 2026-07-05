Padres look to break 7-game road losing streak, play the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (43-45, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-31, first in the NL West) Los…

San Diego Padres (43-45, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-31, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: JP Sears (1-1, 6.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (4-5, 5.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -277, Padres +220; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to stop their seven-game road slide in a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 29-14 at home and 59-31 overall. The Dodgers are 39-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego is 20-24 on the road and 43-45 overall. The Padres are 23-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 18 home runs while slugging .524. Mookie Betts is 16 for 44 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 17 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .279 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 7 for 34 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Padres: 2-8, .260 batting average, 7.27 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (biceps), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (head), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.