Osvaldo Bagnoli, Verona’s Serie A title-winning coach, dies at 91

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Osvaldo Bagnoli, the coach who steered unfancied Hellas Verona to a historic Serie A title, has…

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Osvaldo Bagnoli, the coach who steered unfancied Hellas Verona to a historic Serie A title, has died. He was 91.

Verona confirmed the death in a statement on Friday. No cause of death was given but Italian media reports that he had a neurodegenerative disease.

“With profound sadness and heartfelt emotion, Hellas Verona FC mourns the passing of its Honorary President, Osvaldo Bagnoli, now and forever an incomparable legend not only of our club, but of Italian football as a whole,” Verona said.

“It is impossible to capture in just a few words what Osvaldo Bagnoli has meant — and continues to mean — to Hellas Verona. Born in Bovisa, a working-class district of Milan, and raised in humble circumstances, Osvaldo carried that humility with him throughout his life. Every word he spoke and every gesture he made inspired respect and admiration in everyone and every supporter fortunate enough to cross his path.”

Bagnoli was Verona’s longest-serving coach, overseeing nearly 400 matches. He took charge of Verona in 1981, with the team having avoided relegation to the third division on the last day of the previous season.

Bagnoli achieved promotion to the Italian top flight by winning Serie B in his first season in charge and then went on to win Serie A just three years later, in 1985.

“It was, of course, during the 1984/85 season that Bagnoli and Verona achieved their greatest masterpiece,” Verona added in its statement. “They became the first —and to this day the only — club from a city that is not a regional capital to win the Serie A title in the single round-robin era.

“A feat that can never be celebrated enough, and one that every member of that unforgettable team, without exception, has always credited first and foremost to their coach.”

That is Verona’s only Serie A title and led to Bagnoli being nicknamed “the wizard of Bovisa” – in reference to his birthplace. Verona has spent most of the seasons before and after Bagnoli left, in 1990, in Serie B.

Bagnoli, who also led Verona to two Italian Cup finals, went on to coach Genoa and then Inter Milan. He achieved a runners-up spot in Serie A with Inter in 1993.

Bagnoli also played for Verona from 1957-1960.

“With his unassuming character and extraordinary intelligence. With that gentle, thoughtful frown that, on 12 May 1985, gave way to the most genuine and beautiful smile our city has ever seen. You are the greatest of them all,” concluded Verona’s statement.

“And we already miss you, Osvaldo.”

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