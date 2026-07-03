Olson hits 2 homers, Harris and Albies also go deep as Braves roll to 5-3 win over struggling Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit two home runs, Michael Harris II added a two-run shot, and Ozzie Albies also…

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit two home runs, Michael Harris II added a two-run shot, and Ozzie Albies also homered as the Atlanta Braves cranked up their power game to beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Friday night.

The Braves lead second-place Philadelphia in the NL East by three games despite entering the four-game series with a 5-14 record since June 9.

New York dropped 16 games under .500 for the first time since 2018. The most games under .500 for a team that reached the postseason was 16 by the 1914 Boston Braves at 12-28, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Braves reclaimed their power stroke with the four homers. They had not hit as many as three homers in a game since a 5-2 win at Cincinnati on May 30.

Ronald Acuña Jr., who has been out since June 10 with a left hamstring strain, had two of the homers in the May 30 game. The Braves’ downturn has overlapped his time on the injured list.

Atlanta signed Andrew McCutchen to a minor league deal in their ongoing search for offense.

Juan Soto hit a two-run homer for the Mets.

Braves right-hander Grant Holmes (5-4) allowed five hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings. Raisel Iglesias gave up a run-scoring single to Bo Bichette in the ninth before earning his 17th save.

Mets right-hander Christian Scott (2-1) gave up three runs on two hits and four walks in four innings.

The Mets, in last place in the NL East, have lost 10 of 12.

Interim manager Andy Green tweaked his lineup. Carson Benge, who had been the leadoff hitter in every game since May 12, hit fifth and had one hit. A.J. Ewing was the leadoff hitter for the first time this season. Ewing reached on a fielding error by Olson at first base and scored on Soto’s homer to left field in the third inning.

Up next

Atlanta’s Chris Sale was scheduled to face New York’s Sean Manaea (1-3, 4.71) in a matchup of left-handers Saturday night.

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