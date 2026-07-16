Oldest player at the World Cup, 43-year-old Scotland goalie Gordon, retires

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s 43-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon announced his retirement from soccer Thursday after being the oldest among…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s 43-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon announced his retirement from soccer Thursday after being the oldest among more than 1,250 players picked for the World Cup.

“It has been a privilege to represent you,” Gordon, the Heart of Midlothian and former Celtic and Sunderland goalie, said in a video message on social media.

“I hope you have enjoyed it as much as I have. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Gordon did not play at the World Cup as backup in three group games to Angus Gunn, who last week joined San Jose Earthquakes in Major League Soccer.

Gordon made his Scotland debut in 2004 and played 84 times to be fifth on the national team’s all-time list.

The oldest player to get on the field at the World Cup was Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 41 in February.

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