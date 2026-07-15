OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 England vs. Argentina World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register a new profile using the OG promo code welcome offer here, you will be able to quickly secure $10 in bonuses in time for today’s England vs. Argentina semifinal match. You won’t need a code to get started.

After you go through the registration process, you will have to complete a qualifying $10 trade on the platform. Once you hit submit on that transaction, you will have the $10 in bonuses released to your account for you to use across the rest of the platform.

OG is a newer prediction market app that was launched just before this past year’s Super Bowl. It is powered by Crypto.com, and now is the time to get in on this offer as the app continues to gain traction in the industry. With it being an off day for every MLB team, the spotlight is fully on the England vs. Argentina World Cup semifinal match. The winner will advance to the final on Sunday to play Spain, which just upset France yesterday. England has gone on an impressive run in this tournament, with the last two victories coming against Mexico and Norway. In particular, Jude Bellingham has stood out, finding the back of the net twice in both of those wins. Meanwhile, Argentina has come away with two thrilling wins over Egypt and Switzerland in the bracket. Sign up now and activate your $10 bonus by trading on this matchup.

OG Promo Code For England vs. Argentina Trades

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 15th, 2026

As an example, let’s say you are an England fan and want to predict a victory for them today. Navigate to this matchup on the platform and then make sure you trade at least $10 on that market. As soon as you submit that prediction, you will unlock your $10 in bonuses. Those can then be taken and used for any other predictions you are interested in for today. Additionally, you can sell your position at any moment. For example, if England takes an early 1-0 lead, that could be an opportunity to sell your position for a profit. This is a key advantage that OG’s prediction markets provide over traditional betting markets.

Goal Scorer Markets With OG

Let’s say you have secured your $10 bonus by predicting today’s winner. A good way to put your $10 bonus to work is by trading on these anytime goal scorer markets:

Lionel Messi +138

Harry Kane +143

Ollie Watkins +185

Ivan Toney +194

Nicolas Paz +244

Jude Bellingham +257

Julian Alvarez +316

Eberechi Eze +354

Lautaro Martinez +376

Marcus Rashford +426

Make sure to get a full rundown of the markets that are available with OG before you put your $10 bonus offer to use today.

OG Promo Code Registration Steps

Create your new profile by clicking here and going through the registration process. There, you will not have to input a promo code, as clicking our link will automatically secure your offer. Just input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more to create your account. From there, complete and initial deposit using a secure payment method. This will enable you to make your $10 trade on England vs. Argentina today to unlock your $10 in bonuses.