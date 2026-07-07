OG Promo Code: Get $10 Trade Bonus for Switzerland-Colombia, World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a busy day of World Cup and MLB action ahead of us, now is the time to click here and use the OG promo code to unlock $10 in bonuses.

When you set up your new profile, all you have to do is trade $10 on any market today to get the $10 in bonuses credited to your account. Whether you are interested in the World Cup or today’s MLB slate, this offer arrives at a perfect time.

The Round of 16 continues in the World Cup with two high-profile matchups. One of the favorites, Argentina, will take on Egypt. Then later, Switzerland will take on Colombia in what is expected to be a tightly contested match. Trade $10 on any market for either of these games to unlock your $10 in bonuses. If you are more interested in the MLB slate, you can trade on games like Yankees vs. Rays, Brewers vs. Cardinals and more to activate your offer. OG is a newer platform that is powered by Crypto.com, and it is one of the best ways to get in on exciting prediction markets. Get off to a fast start with one of the most exciting prediction market apps by activating your $10 in bonuses.

OG Promo Code: Get $10 Trading Bonus

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 7th, 2026

After you start your account, it is a good idea to take a look at the basic prediction markets for today’s World Cup matches. This will help you determine what you want to trade $10 on to get your $10 in bonuses:

Argentina: -567 / -1.5 (+104) / O2.5 (+100)

Egypt: +566 / +1.5 (-113) / U2.5 (-109)

Switzerland: +156 / +1.5 (-427) / O2.5 (+138)

Colombia: -164 / -1.5 (+400) / U2.5 (-144)

As an example, let’s say you want to predict a Colombia victory tonight. As long as you make a trade of at least $10 on that market, you will get your $10 in bonuses from this welcome offer. As mentioned earlier, this offer is universally applicable to any market that you are interested in.

Goal Scorer Markets For World Cup Tuesday Games

If you are interested in more niche markets, you can look into the popular goal scorer options for today’s matches:

Argentina vs. Egypt Lionel Mesi -234 Lautaro Martinez +177 Julian Alvarez +194 Thiago Almada +400 Mostafa Zico +455 Nicolas Gonzalez +488 Mohamed Salah +525 Enzo Fernandez +525

Switzerland vs. Colombia Luis Diaz +233 Breel Embolo +300 Zeki Amdouni +300 Luis Suarez +316 Noah Okafor +400 Juan Fernando Quintero +426 Dan Ndoye +455 Johan Manzambi +455



Whether you are unlocking your bonuses or putting them to use, these markets give you additional options. Make sure to get a full run down of the options available on the platform before completing your first trade.

OG Promo Code: Get $10 Trading Bonus

When you are ready to get in on this offer, click here and go through the registration steps. You will not have to input a specific promo code to get your offer, but you will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. From there, make a deposit using a secure payment method, like a credit card or debit card. Then, take your funds and complete a $10 trade on the platform to get your $10 in bonuses credited to your account.