OG Promo Code: Get $10 Trade Bonus for Switzerland-Colombia, World Cup Trades

With a busy day of World Cup and MLB action ahead of us, now is the time to click here and use the OG promo code to unlock $10 in bonuses.
When you set up your new profile, all you have to do is trade $10 on any market today to get the $10 in bonuses credited to your account. Whether you are interested in the World Cup or today’s MLB slate, this offer arrives at a perfect time.
The Round of 16 continues in the World Cup with two high-profile matchups. One of the favorites, Argentina, will take on Egypt. Then later, Switzerland will take on Colombia in what is expected to be a tightly contested match. Trade $10 on any market for either of these games to unlock your $10 in bonuses. If you are more interested in the MLB slate, you can trade on games like Yankees vs. Rays, Brewers vs. Cardinals and more to activate your offer. OG is a newer platform that is powered by Crypto.com, and it is one of the best ways to get in on exciting prediction markets. Get off to a fast start with one of the most exciting prediction market apps by activating your $10 in bonuses.
OG Promo Code: Get $10 Trading Bonus
|OG Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New OG User Offer
|Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Eligible State
|Promotion Verified
|July 7th, 2026
After you start your account, it is a good idea to take a look at the basic prediction markets for today’s World Cup matches. This will help you determine what you want to trade $10 on to get your $10 in bonuses:
- Argentina: -567 / -1.5 (+104) / O2.5 (+100)
- Egypt: +566 / +1.5 (-113) / U2.5 (-109)
- Switzerland: +156 / +1.5 (-427) / O2.5 (+138)
- Colombia: -164 / -1.5 (+400) / U2.5 (-144)
As an example, let’s say you want to predict a Colombia victory tonight. As long as you make a trade of at least $10 on that market, you will get your $10 in bonuses from this welcome offer. As mentioned earlier, this offer is universally applicable to any market that you are interested in.
Goal Scorer Markets For World Cup Tuesday Games
If you are interested in more niche markets, you can look into the popular goal scorer options for today’s matches:
- Argentina vs. Egypt
- Lionel Mesi -234
- Lautaro Martinez +177
- Julian Alvarez +194
- Thiago Almada +400
- Mostafa Zico +455
- Nicolas Gonzalez +488
- Mohamed Salah +525
- Enzo Fernandez +525
- Switzerland vs. Colombia
- Luis Diaz +233
- Breel Embolo +300
- Zeki Amdouni +300
- Luis Suarez +316
- Noah Okafor +400
- Juan Fernando Quintero +426
- Dan Ndoye +455
- Johan Manzambi +455
Whether you are unlocking your bonuses or putting them to use, these markets give you additional options. Make sure to get a full run down of the options available on the platform before completing your first trade.
OG Promo Code: Get $10 Trading Bonus
When you are ready to get in on this offer, click here and go through the registration steps. You will not have to input a specific promo code to get your offer, but you will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. From there, make a deposit using a secure payment method, like a credit card or debit card. Then, take your funds and complete a $10 trade on the platform to get your $10 in bonuses credited to your account.