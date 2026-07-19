OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus for Spain-Argentina World Cup Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The World Cup final is here, and you can score $10 in bonuses with the OG promo code here after you trade $10 on Spain or Argentina today.

The main requirement with this welcome offer is that you have to make an initial trade of at least $10 on the platform. Whether you are looking at the World Cup final or pivoting to the MLB slate, you will be able to swiftly unlock your $10 in bonuses.

OG is one of the newer prediction market platforms available, and this welcome offer allows you to get off to a fast start as the app continues to gain traction in the industry. The focus will be on the World Cup final today, as Argentina is looking to win its second straight, while Spain is looking to win its second ever. Trading $10 on either side will unlock your $10 in bonuses to use across the rest of the platform. If you are more of a baseball fan, you can capitalize on high profile matchups like Dodgers vs. Yankees on national television or look into other important games like Rangers vs. Braves and more. Once you sign up, pick out the game you are most interested and trade $10 on any market to get your $10 in bonuses credited to your new account.

OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Offer

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 19, 2026

With the Spain vs. Argentina matchup expected to get the most attention today, we will use this to walk you through how to unlock your reward. Let’s say you want to predict an Argentina victory. You will have to go to the Spain vs. Argentina game in the app. It will be featured on the home page, but you can also click on the sports and soccer sections to find this matchup. From there, trade $10 on Argentina (or any other market of interest) to get the $10 in bonuses credited to your profile right away.

Goal Scorer Markets With OG

New users can also trade on more niche markets for this World Cup final. For example, these are the top anytime goal scorer options with OG:

Giovani Lo Celso +104

Thiago +108

Lionel Messi +156

Mikel Oyarzabal +194

Jose Manuel Lopez +244

Lamine Yamal +257

Nicolas Paz +300

Nico Williams +300

Julian Alvarez +316

Lautaro Martinez +316

Given Lionel Messi’s popularity, it will be popular to predict him to find the back of the net today. Trading $10 on that market, or any other, will release your $10 in bonuses, too. The advantage of this offer is its universal flexibility. Signing up now will maximize your choices for your initial trades.

OG Promo Code: Claim $10 Bonus

Start up your new account by clicking here and going through the registration process. You will not have to input a specific code, but you will have to enter basic identifying information, like your legal name, birth date, mailing address, email address and more. The next step is to make a deposit to your new profile. Use a secure payment method, like a debit card. From there, you will be able to submit your $10 trade on Spain vs. Argentina, or any other market, to get your $10 in bonuses.