OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus For MLB Sunday, World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you create a new account using the OG promo code here, you will be able to secure $10 in bonuses for a loaded MLB Sunday slate and this week’s World Cup action.

This welcome offer is incredibly simple to activate. All you have to do is make an initial trade of $10 or more to get your $10 in bonuses. This qualifying trade can be made for any event available on the platform.

If you are a baseball fan, now is the time to sign up, as today brings the last full slate of games before the All-Star break. Make a $10 prediction for games like Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers and more to unlock your $10 in bonuses. Whether you are predicting a winner or looking into more niche markets, your initial trade will activate your offer. If you are a soccer fan, you can look ahead to the highly anticipated World Cup semifinal matchups this week. It starts with France taking on Spain on Tuesday before England faces Argentina on Wednesday. The winners of these matchups will play to win the whole thing, while the losers will face off for third place. When you sign up now, you will maximize your opportunities for your initial trades on the platform.

OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 In Bonuses

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 12th, 2026

To walk you through how this offer works, let’s use the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers game. To keep things simple, we will say you want to go for a high upside prediction on a Diamondbacks upset. As long as that transaction is $10, you will have your $10 in bonuses to use elsewhere on the app. Additionally, you should monitor how the game goes to see if you want to sell you position at any point. For example, if the Diamondbacks take an early lead in the game, this could be an opportunity to sell your position for a profit. This differentiates OG’s prediction markets from a normal sportsbook.

World Cup Markets With OG

With a lot of attention on the World Cup in the coming days, let’s take a look at the 3-way probabilities for both matches:

France 43% / Draw 30% / Spain 30%

England 37% / Draw 33% / Argentina 32%

As mentioned above, you can also use any of these outcomes to make your first trade and unlock the $10 in bonuses. As we get closer to the end of the World Cup, the matchups get tighter, as all four of these teams have had strong showings. Put your welcome offer to use for these games now and watch the action unfold this week.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code Offer

Get in on this offer by clicking here and going through the registration process. You will be required to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. You will not have to input a specific promo code to unlock your offer, as clicking one of our links will automatically give you the reward. Next, make a deposit using a secure payment option, like a debit card. This will enable you to make your initial $10 trade on any market to get your $10 in bonuses.