OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus For MLB Predictions (July 8)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up with the OG promo code here, you will be able to trade $10 on market to get $10 in bonuses in time for tonight’s MLB slate and World Cup action later on this week.

OG is a new and exciting prediction market platform, which is powered by Crypto.com and launched before this year’s Super Bowl. Now is the time to get in on this exciting welcome offer to get off to a fast start as the platform continues to grow.

The requirement is that you make an initial trade of at least $10 to unlock your $10 in bonuses. Once you hit submit on that trade, you will receive your reward. Making things even better, this offer is universally available to use for any market on the platform. Today’s focus centers on Major League Baseball, with matchups like Yankees vs. Rays, Braves vs. Pirates, Brewers vs. Cardinals and more. So, whether you are interested in the crucial AL East clash or any other matchup on the schedule, you can trade $10 on any of these games to get your $10 in bonuses. If you are more into the World Cup, you can also look ahead to tomorrow’s France vs. Morocco match. You can lock in a prediction now to get your $10 in bonuses.

OG Promo Code Unlocks $10 Bonus For MLB Wednesday Games

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 8, 2026 by WTOP

When you set up your new profile, it will be time to identify what you want to trade $10 on to trigger your $10 bonus reward. Let’s use tonight’s Yankees vs. Rays matchup as an example. Maybe you believe the Rays have an advantage tonight with Shane McClanahan on the mound facing Gerrit Cole, who has been up-and-down since returning from Tommy John surgery this season. All you will have to do is make a $10 trade for the Rays to win tonight, and then you will have your $10 in bonuses to use throughout the platform.

World Cup Futures With OG

With today being an off day in the World Cup before the quarterfinals start, now might be a good time to look into some futures for the rest of the tournament. Let’s take a look at the top contenders to win the whole thing:

France 34%

Argentina 21%

Spain 19%

England 16%

As an example, maybe you would like to predict England to win the World Cup and make that trade. OG gives you some flexibility to sell that position at any point, too. In the scenario that England wins its next game against Norway, you would likely be able to sell your position for a profit.

OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus Offer

Start your new profile by clicking here and then going through the registration steps. All you have to do is input your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email address and more. There is no need to input a code, as clicking on our link will give you the offer automatically. Next, make a deposit using a secure payment method, like a debit card. This will allow you to make your $10 trade, which will release the $10 bonus to your account.