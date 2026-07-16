OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus for Mets-Phillies Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the second half of the MLB season starting tonight as the Mets prepare to take on the Phillies, now is the time to activate the OG promo code here and unlock your $10 in bonuses.





When you start up your new profile, activating this welcome offer is incredibly simple. All you have to do is submit a $10 trade on the platform to unlock $10 in bonuses. With OG being a newer prediction market platform, there is no better time than now to sign up and jumpstart your account as it gains traction in the industry.

Tonight’s Mets vs. Phillies game is a standalone matchup before we have high profile series like Dodgers vs. Yankees this weekend. Whether you are predicting the Phillies to start the second half on the right foot or are looking at a Mets upset, you can activate this welcome offer just the same.

Additionally, the World Cup is coming to a close this weekend. Users can target the third-place game between France and England, or lock in an early trade on Sunday’s final between Spain and Argentina.

When you sign up now, you will be equipped to capitalize on all of this weekend’s action with a $10 trading bonus.

OG Promo Code For Mets vs. Phillies Tonight

With Mets vs. Phillies a standalone matchup tonight, let’s dive into how you might want to activate your offer for this game. As an example, we will say you are a Phillies fan and want to predict a victory.

Navigate to this game on OG, then choose that market. Make sure you are trading at least $10 for this prediction. Once you hit submit on that transaction, your $10 in bonuses will be unlocked and credited to your account.

Additionally, prop markets for players like Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber and more are eligible for this promo. So, if you are looking to make more of a niche trade, you can activate your offer by trading $10 on that market, too.

OG World Cup Markets This Weekend

Before this weekend’s highly anticipated World Cup matches, it is a good idea to take a glance at the current markets:

France 51% / Draw 25% / England 26%

Spain 43% / Draw 32% / Argentina 27%

With these 3-way probabilities, it is important to note that trades on these markets will be determined at the end regulation. So, even though there will be extra time and penalties, if necessary, a tie at the end of regulation would result in a successful trade on a draw.

Create your account now and lock in your trades for this weekend’s World Cup action to capitalize on the end of the tournament.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code Offer

To activate this offer, you will first have to complete the registration process here. There, you will be asked to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. There is no need to input a code, as clicking our link will automatically secure this offer.

Then, just make a deposit to your account with a secure payment method and submit your trade on the Mets vs. Phillies game tonight, the World Cup, or any other market on the platform to get your $10 in bonuses.