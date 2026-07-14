OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus For France-Spain World Cup, MLB All-Star Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you create a new profile using the OG promo code here, you will be able to capitalize on the France vs. Spain World Cup match and the MLB All-Star Game tonight. You don’t need a code to grab the offer.

This welcome offer from OG is perfect for sports fans looking to capitalize on these two high-profile events. All you have to do is complete a trade of $10 or more on either, and you will instantly have $10 in bonuses credited to your account. The World Cup is coming to a close soon, and we have our first semifinal matchup this afternoon with France vs. Spain.

OG Promo Code: Claim $10 Trading Bonus For France vs. Spain

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 14, 2026

As an example, let’s use the France vs. Spain match to walk you through activating this offer. To keep things simple, we will say that you want to predict a France victory tonight. Once you have decided that, all you have to do is trade $10 on the market you are interested in. When you hit submit on that, you will get $10 in bonuses credited to your account. Additionally, you will have the ability to sell your position at any point. For example, if France takes an early 1-0 lead, that might be a good opportunity for you to sell your position for a profit.

France vs. Spain Goal Scorer Markets With OG

In addition to predicting the winner of the game, you can look into more niche markets, like these anytime goal scorer options:

Kylian Mbappe +112

Borja Iglesia +212

Mikel Oyarzabal +222

Jean-Philippe Mateta +222

Lamine Yamal +257

Ousmane Dembele +270

Nico Williams +316

Bradley Barcola +334

Victor Munoz +334

Rayan Cherki +334

As mentioned before, any of these markets can be used to activate your offer. Just trade $10 on any of these options. You can also explore additional markets like the first goalscorer, whether or not both teams will score a goal, and several more.

he overall favorite since the start of the event, France, comes in as a slight favorite to advance to the final on Sunday. The winner of this matchup will play the winner of tomorrow’s England vs. Argentina match. A trade on any market for today’s match will activate your offer.

The same goes for tonight’s All-Star game. Whether you are backing the American League, National League, or looking into more niche markets for tonight’s Midsummer Classic, this is another high-profile opportunity for you to activate this offer. Sign up for this welcome offer today and get your $10 in bonuses before all of the action starts.

OG Promo Code: Sign Up For $10 Trading Bonus

Start up your new profile by clicking here and going through the registration process. You will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. You will not have to input a promo code, so this sign-up process is seamless. From there, you will have to make a deposit using your preferred payment option, like a debit card. This will allow you to complete a $10 trade on the France vs. Spain match, the All-Star Game, or any other market to get your $10 in bonuses.