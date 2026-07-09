OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus For France-Morocco Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesWhen you create a new profile using the OG promo code offer here, you will be able to unlock a $10 bonus for France vs. Morocco and today’s MLB slate when you trade $10 on the platform. No code is needed to get it. Once you hit submit on that initial $10 trade with OG, you will have your $10 in bonuses unleashed to your account. This offer is perfectly timed with the World Cup quarterfinals, beginning with today’s France vs. Morocco match. The World Cup will get a ton of attention today, as the tournament favorite, France, looks to avoid an upset against a Morocco squad that has had an impressive run to this point. Given France’s star-studded roster, headlined by Kylian Mbappe, and the performance so far in this tournament, many expect them to secure a victory today. No matter what side you are backing, you will be able to redeem your $10 bonus with OG. Alternatively, baseball fans have a full schedule to capitalize on today. Whether you are interested in matchups like Phillies vs. Reds, Brewers vs. Cardinals or other matchups across the slate, this offer is universally applicable. OG is a newer prediction market platform, which was launched before this year’s Super Bowl and is powered by Crypto.com. Sign up now to capitalize on the wide range of exciting opportunities with this offer.
OG Promo Code: Get $10 Trading Bonus
|OG Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New OG User Offer
|Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Eligible State
|Promotion Verified
|July 9th, 2026 by WTOP
France vs. Morocco Prop Markets With OGBeyond the simple win probabilities, OG also provides a wide range of exciting prop markets for you to consider, including these anytime goal scorer options:
- Kylian Mbappe -109
- Ousmane Dembele +212
- Michael Olise +244
- Rayan Cherki +257
- Gissime Yassine +284
- Maghnes Akliouche +300
- Desire Doue +316
- Bradley Barcola +316
- Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab +376
- Warren Zaire-Emery +400