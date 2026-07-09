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OG Promo Code: Get $10 Bonus For France-Morocco Predictions

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When you create a new profile using the OG promo code offer here, you will be able to unlock a $10 bonus for France vs. Morocco and today’s MLB slate when you trade $10 on the platform. No code is needed to get it.
Once you hit submit on that initial $10 trade with OG, you will have your $10 in bonuses unleashed to your account. This offer is perfectly timed with the World Cup quarterfinals, beginning with today’s France vs. Morocco match. The World Cup will get a ton of attention today, as the tournament favorite, France, looks to avoid an upset against a Morocco squad that has had an impressive run to this point. Given France’s star-studded roster, headlined by Kylian Mbappe, and the performance so far in this tournament, many expect them to secure a victory today. No matter what side you are backing, you will be able to redeem your $10 bonus with OG. Alternatively, baseball fans have a full schedule to capitalize on today. Whether you are interested in matchups like Phillies vs. Reds, Brewers vs. Cardinals or other matchups across the slate, this offer is universally applicable. OG is a newer prediction market platform, which was launched before this year’s Super Bowl and is powered by Crypto.com. Sign up now to capitalize on the wide range of exciting opportunities with this offer.

OG Promo Code: Get $10 Trading Bonus

OG Promo Code No Code Needed
New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State
Promotion Verified July 9th, 2026 by WTOP
To take you through how this offer works, let’s use the France vs. Morocco match. You can trade $10 on any market for this event to unlock your $10 in bonuses. For this example, let’s say you believe France will get the victory, so you make a $10 trade on that market. Once you submit that trade, you will have your $10 in bonuses to use across the platform. Make sure to monitor how the game goes. If France takes an early lead, you might want to sell your position for a profit at that point in time. This is what separates OG’s prediction markets apart from a normal sportsbook.

France vs. Morocco Prop Markets With OG

Beyond the simple win probabilities, OG also provides a wide range of exciting prop markets for you to consider, including these anytime goal scorer options:
  • Kylian Mbappe -109
  • Ousmane Dembele +212
  • Michael Olise +244
  • Rayan Cherki +257
  • Gissime Yassine +284
  • Maghnes Akliouche +300
  • Desire Doue +316
  • Bradley Barcola +316
  • Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab +376
  • Warren Zaire-Emery +400
As noted above, this welcome offer is applicable to any market on the platform. So, you can make your initial $10 trade for any of these players, or put your $10 in bonuses to use.

Sign Up With OG Promo Code For $10 Bonus

Create your new profile by clicking here and going through the registration process. There, you will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email address and more. You will not have to input a specific code to redeem this offer, as clicking one of our links will automatically secure this offer. From there, make a deposit using a secure payment method, like a debit card. Then, complete a $10 trade for France vs. Morocco or any MLB game to get your $10 in bonuses from this offer.

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