Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 Bonus For France-Spain World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account using the Novig promo code WTOP50 here, then get $50 coins credited to your account when you make a $5 purchase on the app for France vs. Spain today.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 Coins

Before France and Spain take the pitch, make sure you have all the necessary details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current Novig promotion to get you started:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified July 14th, 2026

New players can unlock this exciting welcome offer using the Novig promo code ahead of the World Cup clash between France and Spain. By simply creating a new account and making a $5 purchase on the platform, you will receive $50 in Novig coins. Your coins can then be put to use within the app’s free mode. This bonus is an excellent opportunity to dive into the action and make your predictions on the World Cup.

Please note that this generous welcome offer is exclusively available to new Novig users. Once your account is set up and the initial spend requirement is met, your $50 in Novig coins will be ready to use, giving you a valuable boost as you evaluate the markets for France and Spain.

Novig World Cup Markets

Whether you are looking to play the moneyline, spread, or the total, utilizing your Novig promo provides several avenues to get in on the action:

Team Away Draw Home Spain vs. France +233 +233 +144

France this matchup as the moneyline favorite at +144, meaning they are the expected winners straight up. Conversely, Spain provides underdog value on the moneyline at +233.

When evaluating the total set at 2.5, users must consider the offensive firepower and defensive structures of both squads. Users anticipating a defensive, tactical battle will find value in backing the Under at +102 odds. Conversely, if you expect an offensive shootout, the Over is currently listed at -104. Any of these markets will allow you to activate this offer. For instance, a $5 order for Spain to win will automatically trigger the $50 in Novig Coins to release to your account.

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Getting started with Novig and claiming your promotional offer ahead of the France vs. Spain matchup is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these clear steps to get in on the action: