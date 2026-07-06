Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5 for USA-Belgium, Get $50 World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On July 6, 2026

Use Your Novig World Cup Promo on USA vs. Belgium

Outcome Odds USA +156 Draw +257 Belgium +156

Getting Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Novig app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Open the application and follow the on-screen prompts to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information and submit proof of identification for verification purposes. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the Novig promo code WTOP50 to opt into the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Add funds to your new account to ensure you have enough balance to meet the promotional requirements. Start Predicting: Spend $5 on Novig’s prediction markets. You can allocate this toward the upcoming USA vs. Belgium match or any other available World Cup market. You do not need to spend the $5 in a single transaction; an accumulated sum of $5 across multiple smaller predictions will fully satisfy this requirement.