Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5 for USA-Belgium, Get $50 World Cup Bonus

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Go all in on USA vs. Belgium in the World Cup by signing up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and spending $5 to get $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to get in on the action.
This offer provides immediate value for the Round of 16 and can be used on this critical matchup or any other World Cup prediction markets available on the platform this week. Start making predictions on USA-Belgium or any other game.
Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins
Novig Promo Code
WTOP50
New User Offer
Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins
Terms and Conditions
18+ and Present in the US
Bonus Last Verified On
July 6, 2026
This welcome promotion is exclusively available to new Novig customers looking to participate in the upcoming USA vs. Belgium World Cup match. By activating this offer, you earn $50 in Novig Coins to use across various prediction markets for this playoff clash or any other international tournament event hosted on the platform.
Claiming the reward is a straightforward process. Users must meet basic eligibility requirements, including being at least 18 years old and located in a supported US state. After registering, a first-time account funding is required. Your $50 in Novig Coins will unlock as soon as you successfully spend $5 on Novig’s prediction markets.
Use Your Novig World Cup Promo on USA vs. Belgium
Novig offers a variety of World Cup prediction markets for users to explore, ranging from overall tournament advancements to specific match outcomes. For the USA vs. Belgium matchup, the primary market centers on the final match result. Below are the current market probabilities for each potential outcome:
Outcome
Odds
USA
+156
Draw
+257
Belgium
+156
The United States thought it was going to have to play without its top goalscorer, Folarin Balogun, due to his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA lifted his suspension. That means Belgium will need to adjust its game plan to account for Balogun.
Getting Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50
Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the USA vs. Belgium match requires a few simple steps. Follow this guide to claim your Novig Coins:
Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Novig app to your mobile device.
Register an Account: Open the application and follow the on-screen prompts to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information and submit proof of identification for verification purposes.
Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the Novig promo code WTOP50 to opt into the welcome offer.
Fund Your Account: Add funds to your new account to ensure you have enough balance to meet the promotional requirements.
Start Predicting: Spend $5 on Novig’s prediction markets. You can allocate this toward the upcoming USA vs. Belgium match or any other available World Cup market. You do not need to spend the $5 in a single transaction; an accumulated sum of $5 across multiple smaller predictions will fully satisfy this requirement.
Once these steps are completed and the $5 threshold is reached, your $50 in Novig Coins will be automatically credited to your account and ready for use.