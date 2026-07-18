Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Redeem $50 Coins For World Cup, MLB Saturday Slate

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account using the Novig promo code WTOP50 here to redeem $50 in coins after you spend $5 on the app for this weekend’s World Cup or MLB schedules.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 For World Cup, MLB Orders

Before the opening whistle blows in these epic matchups, you need to make sure you review the essential details of the latest Novig sign-up offer below:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Confirmed On July 18th, 2026

The latest Novig promo code unlocks a fantastic welcome offer exclusively for new users. By creating an account and spending just $5 on the platform, eligible customers instantly receive $50 in Novig coins to use across the upcoming sports schedule. I always tell folks that a low-risk entry point like this is exactly what you need to move past simple win/loss bets and start looking into more sophisticated plays.

You can immediately apply your newly acquired Novig coins to this weekend’s premier World Cup and MLB matchups. Whether you want to predict the heavyweight clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees or the final between Spain and Argentina tomorrow, this $50 reward ensures you have plenty of virtual currency to use within the free portion of the app. Just remember, this specific promotion is only available for brand-new Novig users.

Novig Promo For World Cup This Weekend

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) France vs. England France -108 / Draw +308 / England +308 O/U 3.5 Spain vs. Argentina Spain +135 / Draw +213 / Argentina +273 O/U 2.5

France vs. England The 3rd-place match features two incredible rosters. When I’m handicapping a massive game like this, I don’t just blindly back the favorite. While casual fans might just pick a winner, we can use our $50 coins to get a little more creative. The total is elevated to 3.5 for this match. There’s a real chance that this fixture stays tight, so backing the under on total goals could be a savvy play given the elite defensive talent on both sides.

Spain vs. Argentina In the final on Sunday, Spain looks to out-possess a fiercely talented Argentina squad. This is the kind of match where finding a “key” player to score first or pairing the moneyline in a parlay can really boost your potential return. There is nothing better than watching two elite international teams go back and forth while holding a well-planned ticket. Taking a flyer on a draw at the end of regulation or backing Argentina to take home the trophy could yield solid value here.

MLB Saturday Matchups With Novig

In addition to the World Cup action this weekend, we have several key series continuing in MLB today with matchups like these:

Dodgers vs. Yankees

Marlins vs. Brewers

Rangers vs. Braves

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Today

Ready to get in on the action for today’s World Cup slate? Claiming your offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Use the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP50 during the sign-up process. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created Novig account. Place Your Bet: Spend $5 in the app. You can make this initial $5 purchase on any of this weekend’s thrilling matchups, whether you want to key in on France against England or take a chance on Spain vs. Argentina.

Once your $5 purchase is made, your promotional offer will be fully activated in the form of $50 Novig Coins.