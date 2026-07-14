Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for MLB All-Star Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and make a $5 purchase on the MLB All-Star Game to secure $50 in Novig coins. Click here to get in on the action.

This bonus provides the perfect entry point to back either side in this MLB matchup, as well as any World Cup game this week. Baseball fans will have the chance to start making trades on the American League or National League’s biggest stars. Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with Novig promo.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins

Before the first pitch is thrown in the American League vs. National League clash, review the full breakdown of the current Novig welcome offer. This quick summary outlines everything you need to know about the promotion:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 14, 2026

The latest Novig promo code offers a fantastic starting point for sports fans looking to jump into the action, but it is important to note that this offer is exclusively available to brand-new Novig users. By successfully registering for a first-time account and making a minimum $5 spend on the platform, eligible customers will automatically be rewarded with $50 in Novig coins to use across the upcoming sports schedule.

Once your new-user bonus is secured, you can immediately put those Novig coins into play on the diamond. Whether you want to back the AL to pull off a victory or you prefer the favored NL in this highly anticipated showdown, this welcome offer provides plenty of flexibility to make your predictions for the matchup.

MLB All-Star Game Preview

Take a look at a few of the options available for the MLB All-Star Game. Here is a breakdown of the current odds on Novig (odds are subject to change before first pitch):

Team Moneyline 8+ Runs Scored American League +120 Yes (-115) National League -122 No (+111)

Typically, digging into intriguing player stats can help uncover the best predictions. However, these seasonal statistics won’t mean much in this exhibition game. Dylan Cease and Christopher Sanchez will start for the American League and National League, respectively. There is no shortage of options for players on Novig.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get in on the action for the upcoming American League vs. National League showdown? Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to get started: