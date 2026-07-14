Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for MLB All-Star Game

Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and make a $5 purchase on the MLB All-Star Game to secure $50 in Novig coins. Click here to get in on the action.
This bonus provides the perfect entry point to back either side in this MLB matchup, as well as any World Cup game this week. Baseball fans will have the chance to start making trades on the American League or National League’s biggest stars. Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with Novig promo.
Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins
Before the first pitch is thrown in the American League vs. National League clash, review the full breakdown of the current Novig welcome offer. This quick summary outlines everything you need to know about the promotion:
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New User Offer
|Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|July 14, 2026
The latest Novig promo code offers a fantastic starting point for sports fans looking to jump into the action, but it is important to note that this offer is exclusively available to brand-new Novig users. By successfully registering for a first-time account and making a minimum $5 spend on the platform, eligible customers will automatically be rewarded with $50 in Novig coins to use across the upcoming sports schedule.
Once your new-user bonus is secured, you can immediately put those Novig coins into play on the diamond. Whether you want to back the AL to pull off a victory or you prefer the favored NL in this highly anticipated showdown, this welcome offer provides plenty of flexibility to make your predictions for the matchup.
MLB All-Star Game Preview
Take a look at a few of the options available for the MLB All-Star Game. Here is a breakdown of the current odds on Novig (odds are subject to change before first pitch):
|Team
|Moneyline
|8+ Runs Scored
|American League
|+120
|Yes (-115)
|National League
|-122
|No (+111)
Typically, digging into intriguing player stats can help uncover the best predictions. However, these seasonal statistics won’t mean much in this exhibition game. Dylan Cease and Christopher Sanchez will start for the American League and National League, respectively. There is no shortage of options for players on Novig.
How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50
Ready to get in on the action for the upcoming American League vs. National League showdown? Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to get started:
- Create an Account: Start the registration process by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth).
- Verify Your Identity: To ensure a safe and secure platform environment, you will be required to provide proof of identification.
- Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, be sure to use promo code WTOP50 to officially claim the offer.
- Fund Your Account: Link a payment method and make your first-time deposit.
- Make Your Predictions: Finally, spend at least $5 on the All-Star Game or any other sport. You can use this qualifying purchase to back the AL, the NL, or any other market that catches your eye!