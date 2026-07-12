Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Yankees vs. Nationals, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with Novig promo code WTOP50 and turn a $5 purchase into $50 in Novig Coins. Start the registration process by clicking here.

These coins can be used to make predictions on the MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals, as well as any other market this week. As a prediction market platform, Novig provides players with tons of different options. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 12, 2026

New users looking to dive into the upcoming sports schedule can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by using the latest Novig promo code. If you are a new customer, activating this offer is incredibly simple: make a $5 spend on the platform, and you will automatically be rewarded with $50 in Novig coins. This account boost is strictly eligible for new Novig users and provides immediate flexibility to explore the platform’s various prediction markets.

While this welcome bonus can be applied to any upcoming NBA matchup on the calendar, it is also perfectly timed for the loaded MLB slate. You can use your $50 in Novig coins to back the New York Yankees as they visit the Washington Nationals, or target the Atlanta Braves hitting the road against the St. Louis Cardinals. No matter which sport or matchup you choose to focus on, this new-user promotion ensures you have plenty of extra value to start making your picks.

Make Predictions on Sunday MLB Games

Matchup Away Home Total (O/U) NYY @ WSH -110 -108 9 (O -120 / U -101) ATL @ STL +110 -131 8.5 (O -102 / U -119)

New York Yankees (-110) at Washington Nationals The 52-42 Yankees present solid value on the prediction markets as slight road favorites. With Will Warren scheduled to take the mound against Washington’s Cade Cavalli, New York has a distinct advantage on the pitching side. The Yankees’ staff boasts an impressive 3.386 overall ERA, holding opposing hitters to a meager .228 batting average. Backing New York’s arms to shut down the 48-47 Nationals is a sensible play.

Atlanta Braves (+110) at St. Louis Cardinals Finding the 54-39 Braves at a +110 market value is an opportunity worth capitalizing on. Atlanta sends JR Ritchie to face St. Louis probable starter Dustin May. The Braves’ lineup has been potent this year, racking up 440 RBIs and 272 extra-base hits while slugging .411 overall. Given the Cardinals’ team ERA of 4.17, Atlanta’s bats should be able to generate enough offense to secure an upset win on the road against the 49-44 Cardinals.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started with Novig and claiming your bonus is a straightforward process. Whether you plan to use your bonus on the Atlanta Braves or the New York Yankees, simply follow the steps below to ensure your account is properly set up and funded.

To activate the offer, make sure to use promo code WTOP50 when registering. Here is the complete step-by-step guide: