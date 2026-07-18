Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB + World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and spend $5 on the World Cup, MLB or any other sport to win $50 in Novig Coins. Start the registration process by clicking here.

The details of the promotion are straightforward: new users who spend $5 will receive $50 in Novig coins. By making a $5 purchase within the platform, users will receive $50 in Novig coins which can be used to make upcoming predictions. This bonus provides a significant edge for upcoming MLB matchups, including the Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox, and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians, as well as any World Cup game this weekend.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 18, 2026

The Novig promo code provides an exciting opportunity exclusively for new Novig users looking to navigate prediction markets on the upcoming sports schedule. By signing up and making a simple $5 purchase on the platform, new Novig customers will instantly receive $50 in Novig coins. These coins can be used to explore various markets across the app, giving you a significant head start as you begin building your portfolio.

This welcome offer is the perfect way to gear up for the highly anticipated showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. Whether you are backing the Dodgers or the Yankees, this sign-up bonus ensures you have plenty of Novig coins to maximize your experience. Please note that this promotion is only eligible for new Novig users.

How to Make Predictions on Saturday MLB

Ready to put your Novig promo to work? Here is a look at the upcoming MLB slate and the current consensus market lines to help you find the best value for your predictions.

Matchup Market Winner Total Runs (O/U) LAD @ NYY LAD -107 / NYY -112 9 (O -101 / U -119) TB @ BOS TB -110 / BOS -108 9.5 (O -115 / U -104) PIT @ CLE PIT -114 / CLE -105 8 (O -118 / U -103)

Under 9 Runs: LAD @ NYY (-119) This marquee matchup features Los Angeles sending Emmet Sheehan to the mound against New York’s Ryan Weathers. Scoring could be at a premium considering the overall strength of both pitching staffs. The Yankees boast an outstanding 3.38 team ERA and a 1.19 WHIP, while the Dodgers are right behind them with a 3.56 team ERA and an impressive 9.08 K/9 strikeout rate. Given how effectively both teams limit base runners, projecting the under is an appealing prediction.

Cleveland Market Winner vs. PIT (-105) The Guardians enter this matchup as slight underdogs against the Pirates. Logan Allen will get the ball for Cleveland, facing off against Pittsburgh’s Braxton Ashcraft. The Guardians have been anchored by a stellar bullpen that is striking out batters at a dominant 10.03 K/9 clip and holding opponents to a 3.74 reliever ERA. Meanwhile, the Pirates’ pitching staff carries a higher 4.32 overall ERA. The value lies with Cleveland in what should be a highly competitive game.

Global Soccer Markets Looking beyond the diamond and the hardwood, Novig users can also prepare for international competition. The platform allows users to utilize their Novig coins on the upcoming World Cup.

Getting Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Claiming your sign-up offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion and start using the Novig app for upcoming MLB prediction markets: