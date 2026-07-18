Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB + World Cup

Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and spend $5 on the World Cup, MLB or any other sport to win $50 in Novig Coins. Start the registration process by clicking here.
The details of the promotion are straightforward: new users who spend $5 will receive $50 in Novig coins. By making a $5 purchase within the platform, users will receive $50 in Novig coins which can be used to make upcoming predictions. This bonus provides a significant edge for upcoming MLB matchups, including the Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox, and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians, as well as any World Cup game this weekend.
Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New User Offer
|Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|July 18, 2026
The Novig promo code provides an exciting opportunity exclusively for new Novig users looking to navigate prediction markets on the upcoming sports schedule. By signing up and making a simple $5 purchase on the platform, new Novig customers will instantly receive $50 in Novig coins. These coins can be used to explore various markets across the app, giving you a significant head start as you begin building your portfolio.
This welcome offer is the perfect way to gear up for the highly anticipated showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. Whether you are backing the Dodgers or the Yankees, this sign-up bonus ensures you have plenty of Novig coins to maximize your experience. Please note that this promotion is only eligible for new Novig users.
How to Make Predictions on Saturday MLB
Ready to put your Novig promo to work? Here is a look at the upcoming MLB slate and the current consensus market lines to help you find the best value for your predictions.
|Matchup
|Market Winner
|Total Runs (O/U)
|LAD @ NYY
|LAD -107 / NYY -112
|9 (O -101 / U -119)
|TB @ BOS
|TB -110 / BOS -108
|9.5 (O -115 / U -104)
|PIT @ CLE
|PIT -114 / CLE -105
|8 (O -118 / U -103)
Under 9 Runs: LAD @ NYY (-119) This marquee matchup features Los Angeles sending Emmet Sheehan to the mound against New York’s Ryan Weathers. Scoring could be at a premium considering the overall strength of both pitching staffs. The Yankees boast an outstanding 3.38 team ERA and a 1.19 WHIP, while the Dodgers are right behind them with a 3.56 team ERA and an impressive 9.08 K/9 strikeout rate. Given how effectively both teams limit base runners, projecting the under is an appealing prediction.
Cleveland Market Winner vs. PIT (-105) The Guardians enter this matchup as slight underdogs against the Pirates. Logan Allen will get the ball for Cleveland, facing off against Pittsburgh’s Braxton Ashcraft. The Guardians have been anchored by a stellar bullpen that is striking out batters at a dominant 10.03 K/9 clip and holding opponents to a 3.74 reliever ERA. Meanwhile, the Pirates’ pitching staff carries a higher 4.32 overall ERA. The value lies with Cleveland in what should be a highly competitive game.
Global Soccer Markets Looking beyond the diamond and the hardwood, Novig users can also prepare for international competition. The platform allows users to utilize their Novig coins on the upcoming World Cup.
Getting Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50
Claiming your sign-up offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion and start using the Novig app for upcoming MLB prediction markets:
- Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information, including your name, address, and date of birth.
- Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and officially verified.
- Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, use the promo code WTOP50 to opt into the offer.
- Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Make Your Predictions: Spend at least $5 in the app on any market, like the MLB matchups highlighted above, to fully activate your bonus and receive your $50 in Novig coins.