Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus Coins For Home Run Derby Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest Novig promo code WTOP50 here by spending $5 on MLB Home Run Derby markets to get $50 coins credited to your account.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 For Home Run Derby

Here is everything you need to know about the current welcome offer available for tonight’s event:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Verified On July 13th, 2026

To unlock this exclusive offer, sports fans must create a first-time account using the latest Novig promo code, WTOP50. Once registered, the terms of the promotion dictate that new Novig users can get $50 in Novig coins with a simple $5 purchase. This provides currency for you to use within the app’s free mode.

These freshly acquired Novig coins can be put into play right away for the Home Run Derby. Whether you want to back a specific slugger to take the crown or explore other prediction angles, this bonus ensures you are ready for every swing. Please keep in mind that this promotion is only eligible for new Novig users who complete the initial sign-up and spending requirements.

Novig Home Run Derby Preview

When considering the best angles to take with your Novig promo, understanding tonight’s updated Home Run Derby format is critical. MLB has introduced new rules that eliminate the timer and traditional “outs,” changing the strategic approach for both the hitters and the fans predicting the outcome. Here is how the event operates:

Round 1: 20 swings per batter.

20 swings per batter. Round 2: 15 swings per batter.

15 swings per batter. Finals: 15 swings per batter.

15 swings per batter. The “Last Swing” Rule: Every swing counts toward a player’s allotment, whether it is a home run or not. However, if a player hits a home run on their final swing of any round, they continue hitting until they fail to hit a home run.

Every swing counts toward a player’s allotment, whether it is a home run or not. However, if a player hits a home run on their final swing of any round, they continue hitting until they fail to hit a home run. Advancement: There is no bonus round and no fixed “bracket” for the first round. The participants with the top four home run totals from Round 1 will advance to the semifinals. From there, they are seeded based on their first-round totals to face off head-to-head to determine the two finalists.

There is no bonus round and no fixed “bracket” for the first round. The participants with the top four home run totals from Round 1 will advance to the semifinals. From there, they are seeded based on their first-round totals to face off head-to-head to determine the two finalists. Tiebreakers: Ties in Round 1 are broken by the longest home run distance. Ties in Rounds 2 and 3 are settled by three-swing “swing-offs.”

To pinpoint the strongest contenders, the Novig probabilities for each contestant to win the event are outlines below:

When evaluating the field, Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber stands out as the logical favorite, bringing a field-leading 32 home runs into the contest. His sheer volume makes him a good candidate to advance out of the first round. However, if you are looking for another sound angle, Yankees rookie Ben Rice (28 HR) and Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero (27 HR) provide significant upside. Munetaka Murakami (20 HR) could present value, too. He has missed significant time due to injury this season, but he already has 20 home runs on the season, showcasing massive power.

Sign Up With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to jump into the action? Claiming your welcome offer and getting started is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion:

Create Your Account: Click here and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: As part of standard platform regulations, you will be prompted to provide proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 when prompted. This is required to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make your first-time deposit. Place Your Predictions: To fully activate the promotion, find the market you want to back and spend at least $5 in the app.

Once you have completed these steps, your account will be fully activated, leaving you ready to enjoy the Home Run Derby and all the features the Novig platform has to offer.