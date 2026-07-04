New Zealand edges France 34-32 to open rugby’s first Nations Championship

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand opened rugby’s inaugural Nations Championship, and a new era under head coach Dave…

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand opened rugby’s inaugural Nations Championship, and a new era under head coach Dave Rennie, with an ambitious but deeply-flawed 34-32 win over France on Saturday.

Rennie called for two qualities from the All Blacks, brutality and optimism, and they produced both but only in patches.

Errors of execution and discipline forced by the relentlessness of a French team stripped of many of its leading players meant New Zealand was unable to secure its win until the final minutes.

Scrumhalf Cam Roigard and winger Will Jordan scored two tries each as the All Blacks won by five tries to four, extending their winning streak at home against France to 17 years.

France rocked New Zealand with a try by Damien Penaud after two minutes in a movement which led to a yellow card for new All Blacks flyhalf Ruben Love.

The All Blacks scored with 14 men to set alight a thrilling contest in which the lead see-sawed and France gave the hosts no breathing space.

Jordan’s second try gave the All Blacks their peak lead at nine points with 10 minutes left but a final try to Matthieu Jalibert two minutes from the end cut the lead to two points and made the dying moments nail-biting.

Unlucky France

France could count itself desperately unlucky to lose.

“We played the best team in the world and the difference was only little details,” France captain Maxime Lucu said. “The score was 34-32, it’s nothing really. It’s disappointing but we worked really hard.”

New Zealand wanted brutality in its accuracy and physicality and achieved that at times. It’s optimism showed in the high tempo of its play and its resolve to always play with ball in hand. But errors induced by pressure and by the immaturity of new combinations prevented the All Blacks ever taking full control.

“It was tough. The French were quality tonight,” All Blacks captain Ardie Savea said. “When we had the ball in our hands we were dangerous but there’s a lot to work on in our defense.

“The French came out here to play and put us under pressure quite a bit but I’m really proud of my boys. We stuck in there and found a way.”

France scores first

France caught the All Blacks flat-footed with Penaud’s opening try. They won the ball quickly from a full lineout and moved it wide to the right flank. Fullback Max Spring, falling in a tackle, was hit high by Love who didn’t adjust his height.

France brought the ball back infield and Penaud, coming in from wing, cut through a gap outside Jordie Barrett to score and add to his record tally of tries for his country.

When the television official found Love guilty of foul play without mitigation, the All Blacks were 7-0 down and reduced to 14 men.

New Zealand responded magnificently with a try in the eighth minute by Jordan. Savea won a penalty from a ruck turnover near the French line and took the quick tap. The All Blacks moved the ball back to Damian McKenzie and Jordie Barrett’s long pass allowed Jordan to squeeze past Antoine Hastoy in the right corner.

Lucu’s 14th-minute penalty gave France a 10-5 lead as New Zealand’s indiscipline led to a series of penalty infringements.

New Zealand rallies

New Zealand once again rallied and produced a superb try by backrower Peter Lakai to gain the lead for the first time at 12-10. From a scrum inside their own 22, the All Blacks carried powerfully towards halfway and McKenzie sawed through the defense, linking with Roigard.

At high tempo again, the All Blacks went to the left side where Caleb Clarke exploded down the touchline before passing infield for Lakai to score.

Lucu recovered the lead with his second penalty but New Zealand’s high tempo style, hard-running and quick ruck ball began to open opportunities. From a lineout five meters out, Codie Taylor carried strongly and Roigard’s shoulder fake sent the French defense wide, allowing him to score on halftime.

France again scored first in the second half through Hastoy, who was freed by superb passing in close-quarters by Jalibert and Theo Attisogbe. The All Blacks replied in kind, with Roigard’s second try from close passing and a one-handed offload by Barrett.

Attisogbe scored off Fabien Brau-Boirie’s pass which cut New Zealand’s lead to 26-25 and on their next, rare incursion into French territory, Love kicked a penalty to make it 29-25.

Jordan’s second try in the 70th minute from an opportunity created by a counter-ruck seemed to give the All Blacks breathing space at 34-25 before Jalibert added the last try of the match.

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