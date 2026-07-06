New York plays Dallas following Stewart’s 36-point showing

Dallas Wings (13-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (13-8, 8-1 Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (13-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (13-8, 8-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty takes on the Dallas Wings after Breanna Stewart scored 36 points in the New York Liberty’s 99-86 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Liberty are 7-4 in home games. New York has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wings are 7-5 in road games. Dallas leads the Western Conference scoring 12.4 fast break points per game.

New York scores 88.3 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 85.0 Dallas gives up. Dallas averages 88.3 points per game, 4.7 more than the 83.6 New York allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on May 24 the Wings won 91-76 led by 24 points from Azzi Fudd, while Satou Sabally scored 20 points for the Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonquel Jones is averaging 15.1 points and nine rebounds for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 20.1 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and five assists for the Wings. Fudd is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 89.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 88.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Satou Sabally: day to day (concussion).

Wings: Haley Jones: day to day (coach’s decision), Costanza Verona: day to day (coach’s decision).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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