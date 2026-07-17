Lance McCullers Jr. arrives Brewers deal with injuries to multiple starting pitchers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Newly acquired right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will initially pitch out of the bullpen for the Milwaukee Brewers…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Newly acquired right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will initially pitch out of the bullpen for the Milwaukee Brewers as the team with second-best record in the majors continues to work through injuries to key members of its staff.

The Brewers reinstated McCullers from the 15-day injured list on Friday and placed him on the active roster while optioning struggling reliever Jared Koenig to Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee acquired McCullers, along with left-hander Colton Gordon, from the Houston Astros on Wednesday for outfield prospect Jadyn Fielder.

McCullers explained to reporters before Friday night’s game against the Miami Marlins why he decided to waive a no-trade clause and accept the deal to Milwaukee.

“I’ve always respected the way they play. They’re a hard-nosed group,” McCullers said. “It’s a good opportunity for me to come to a great winning club that has World Series aspirations. I’m excited to be a part of that.”

McCullers Jr. is 53-40 with a 3.85 ERA over 154 games. He was an All-Star in 2017, had Tommy John surgery in November 2018 and missed the 2019 season. Surgery in June 2023 kept him out through the 2024 season. He had been on the IL since mid-May with right shoulder inflammation.

McCullers, 32, the son of former big league reliever Lance McCullers, helped Houston win the World Series in 2017 and 2022. He had spent his entire career with the Astros.

He said he spoke with current Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson and former closer Josh Hader, among others, before agreeing to the trade to Milwaukee.

“One of the first calls I made was to Josh,” McCullers said. “Nothing but amazing things to say about the organization, the city, the fans.”

The Brewers’ 3.48 ERA ranked second in the majors entering Friday, behind only the New York Yankees, but injuries to their starting rotation have left them scrambling.

The staff is led by All-Star Jacob Misiorowski, who was skipped in his scheduled start before the break, didn’t pitch in the All-Star Game and won’t appear in the series against the Marlins. Manager Pat Murphy said it’s likely that Misiorowski, who began throwing again on Thursday, will pitch in the series against the New York Mets that begins Monday.

Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff is on the 60-day IL after an MRI revealed a new injury to the anterior capsule in his shoulder, which was surgically repaired after the 2023 season.

“The outlook isn’t good,” Murphy said on Friday. “It’s extremely painful to think about considering what Woody has meant to this organization.”

Murphy declined to go into further detail about Woodruff’s condition and said he’d let the veteran right-hander, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Brewers, address the situation himself later in the series, likely on Sunday. Woodruff recently became a father for third time and his bobblehead day is Saturday.

Another first-half standout, left-hander Kyle Harrison, was placed on the 15-day IL on July 11 with tightness in his throwing forearm. Harrison had an MRI over the break and is awaiting the results but has already begun a throwing program.

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