Nathan Pine out as director of athletics at the Air Force Academy

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Nathan Pine is out as director of athletics at Air Force, the school announced…

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Nathan Pine is out as director of athletics at Air Force, the school announced Friday night.

In a statement, the school said the Department of the Air Force had informed the Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation (AFAAC) that Pine’s service in that role was “no longer accepted.”

No further explanation was provided. Pine remains under contract as an employee of the AFAAC. His contract was scheduled to run through 2028 after being given an extension in ’23.

Nancy Hixson will step in on an interim basis.

Pine announced the hiring of men’s head basketball coach Joe Crispin in March. Crispin inherited the program from Joe Scott, who mutually parted ways with the Falcons earlier this year after he was suspended pending an investigation into his treatment of cadets.

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