Nashville ready to ride World Cup buzz into the MLS restart, still unbeaten at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — B.J. Callaghan has had people reach out to him wanting to talk soccer thanks to the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — B.J. Callaghan has had people reach out to him wanting to talk soccer thanks to the World Cup, and the Nashville coach believes this is a big moment as Major League Soccer starts the second half of this season.

“It’s all of our jobs that are involved in soccer to continue to grow that game and capitalize on it,” Callaghan said Thursday. “Specifically about Nashville. Listen, our bandwagon has plenty of space on it for people that want to come. They’re more than welcome.”

Nashville certainly has given fans plenty to watch.

Not only did Nashville spend the World Cup break atop the MLS standings with 33 points, the franchise tied for the best start to an MLS season in the last 25 years. Nashville also leads the Eastern Conference allowing the fewest goals (11) and with the best goal differential (plus-20).

When Nashville hosts Atlanta on Friday night in its first match in 54 days, the roster features a league-high four All-Stars in goalkeeper Brian Schwake, defender Andy Najar, midfielder Hany Mukhtar and forward Sam Surridge. This is Mukhtar’s fifth All-Star nod.

“Maybe we’ll get a couple more too,” Callaghan said of the All-Star Game in Charlotte on July 29. “Maybe I’m a greedy coach, but I know I think there’s a lot of guys on our team that are deserving of it.”

Nashville aims for second-half improvement

Taking a break when a team is playing well can be challenging. Nashville was on an eight-match unbeaten streak with its last MLS loss April 4 at Chicago Fire. Nashville also is the only MLS team yet to lose on its home pitch with a 6-0-1 record and outscoring opponents 23-9 at GEODIS Park.

Nashville also became the first MLS team to win at Estadio Azteca in Mexico, beating Club America in April to reach the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Callaghan called the second half of this season a clean slate for everyone in MLS working to improve rosters and improve. He wants to see Nashville playing with intensity and an attacking mindset.

“We know that we’re going to have to kind of continue to improve each and every time,” Callaghan said. “You don’t just restart where you left off.”

Nashville adds Elias Saad from German Bundesliga

Now Nashville has its own World Cup connection, announcing Thursday the addition of attacker Elias Saad on loan from FC Augsberg of the German Bundesliga through May. Saad started two of Tunisia’s three World Cup matches and takes up an international roster spot.

Saad, 26, has three goals and two assists in 28 career matches with FC Augsberg.

Callaghan didn’t have a timetable for Saad’s arrival. He said Nashville was very intentional looking to add someone who brings versatility and another strong attacker to a talented group.

World Cup break chance to heal up

Surridge, who had just returned May 23 from a back injury before the break, is just one of Nashville’s players who used the break between MLS games to heal up and get stronger. Surridge is tied for the fifth-most goals in MLS this season with nine despite injuries limiting him to just eight league games.

“Hopefully, I can bring that into the season and just carry on doing what I’ve been doing,” Surridge said.

Midfielder Eddie Tagseth and Najar both are questionable, while Callaghan said midfielder Patrick Yazbek will be out for a bit longer.

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