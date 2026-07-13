NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart Results

Sunday At EchoPark Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 263…

Sunday

At EchoPark Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 263 laps, 75 points.

2. (32) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 263, 39.

3. (14) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 263, 39.

4. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 263, 38.

5. (11) Erik Jones, Toyota, 263, 35.

6. (12) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 263, 32.

7. (4) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 263, 34.

8. (31) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 263, 47.

9. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 263, 43.

10. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, 263, 27.

11. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 263, 26.

12. (28) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 263, 27.

13. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 263, 26.

14. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 263, 36.

15. (18) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 263, 22.

16. (26) William Byron, Chevrolet, 263, 21.

17. (33) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 263, 20.

18. (24) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 263, 19.

19. (21) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 263, 18.

20. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 263, 17.

21. (5) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 263, 22.

22. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 263, 15.

23. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 263, 14.

24. (19) Ryan Preece, Ford, 263, 13.

25. (17) Josh Berry, Ford, 263, 12.

26. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 263, 11.

27. (36) Noah Gragson, Ford, 263, 10.

28. (25) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 263, 9.

29. (22) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 263, 9.

30. (34) Zane Smith, Ford, 262, 7.

31. (30) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 261, 0.

32. (35) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 259, 6.

33. (38) Chad Finchum, Ford, 259, 0.

34. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 258, 11.

35. (29) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 255, 2.

36. (20) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, accident, 254, 4.

37. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 230, 1.

38. (37) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, garage, 105, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.991 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 14 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .068 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 49 laps.

Lead Changes: 30 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0-64; T.Reddick 65-72; R.Blaney 73; K.Larson 74-75; R.Blaney 76; K.Larson 77-78; R.Blaney 79-82; C.Hocevar 83-92; R.Blaney 93-118; J.Berry 119; R.Preece 120; R.Blaney 121-127; B.Wallace 128; R.Blaney 129-162; C.Hocevar 163; T.Gibbs 164-195; C.Hocevar 196; C.Bell 197-200; R.Blaney 201-202; C.Bell 203; R.Blaney 204-207; C.Elliott 208-209; R.Blaney 210-213; C.Elliott 214-216; R.Blaney 217-227; B.Wallace 228-237; R.Blaney 238-245; C.Hocevar 246-250; R.Blaney 251-254; C.Hocevar 255-262; R.Blaney 263

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 14 times for 171 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 32 laps; C.Hocevar, 5 times for 25 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 11 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 8 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 5 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 5 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 4 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Berry, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; D.Hamlin, 4; R.Blaney, 2; C.Elliott, 2; S.Van Gisbergen, 2; T.Gibbs, 1; C.Hocevar, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; D.Suárez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 791; 2. T.Reddick, 767; 3. R.Blaney, 726; 4. T.Gibbs, 665; 5. C.Elliott, 610; 6. K.Larson, 594; 7. C.Buescher, 568; 8. C.Hocevar, 563; 9. C.Bell, 551; 10. C.Briscoe, 542; 11. D.Suárez, 529; 12. W.Byron, 520; 13. B.Wallace, 493; 14. A.Cindric, 470; 15. S.Van Gisbergen, 469; 16. E.Jones, 446.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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