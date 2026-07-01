Moniak and Goodman power Rockies past Marlins 6-3 to stop 8-game skid against Miami

DENVER (AP) — Mickey Moniak finished a single shy of the cycle, Hunter Goodman hit a two-run homer to cap…

DENVER (AP) — Mickey Moniak finished a single shy of the cycle, Hunter Goodman hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat Miami 6-3 on Wednesday night to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Marlins.

Moniak homered for a second straight game when he hit the sixth pitch from Max Meyer (9-1) for his 14th of the season to put the Rockies up 1-0 in the first.

Moniak doubled in the third and then tripled to drive in the first two runs in the fifth. Goodman followed with his 27th homer for a 5-2 lead.

Goodman tied Larry Walker’s team record for most home runs before the All-Star break and has 11 more games to surpass it.

All four runs off Meyer in the fifth were unearned after an error by second baseman Javier Sanoja extended the inning. Sanoja hit a two-run triple in the fourth off Kyle Freeland (2-7) to put Miami up 2-1.

Joe Mack hit his sixth home run — a pinch-hit, inside-the-park shot off Juan Mejia in the seventh to cut it to 5-3 — but Colorado got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Kyle Karros hit his sixth homer, a 440-foot shot on the first pitch from Tyler Zuber.

Freeland allowed two runs and six hits over five innings, striking out seven to help the Rockies snap a three-game skid. Mejia worked two innings, Jimmy Herget pitched a scoreless eighth and Brennan Bernardino retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save this season and the second of his career.

Meyer permitted five runs — one earned — and six hits in six innings.

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The Marlins had not announced who will start opposite Rockies RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.83 ERA) on Thursday to close out the four-game series.

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