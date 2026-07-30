Cubs meet the Cardinals with 2-1 series lead

Chicago Cubs (61-47, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-54, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (61-47, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-54, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (6-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (11-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -121, Cubs -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs meet the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 2-1.

St. Louis is 54-54 overall and 28-31 in home games. The Cardinals have gone 37-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 31-25 record in road games and a 61-47 record overall. The Cubs have a 50-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has 23 doubles and 22 home runs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 12 for 43 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with a .284 batting average, and has 19 doubles, six triples, 24 home runs, 55 walks and 63 RBIs. Nico Hoerner is 14 for 41 with a home run and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .288 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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