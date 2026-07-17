Mohammed scores in 79th and 1st-place Nashville returns to MLS play with 1-0 victory over Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shak Mohammed scored in the 79th minute, Brian Schwake made five saves for his seventh clean…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shak Mohammed scored in the 79th minute, Brian Schwake made five saves for his seventh clean sheet of the season, and Nashville beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Friday night for its fourth straight victory.

Nashville (11-1-3) moved five points ahead of second-place Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference standings and four points in front of Vancouver in the Supporters’ Shield race. Nashville is unbeaten in nine-straight games.

Atlanta (3-10-2) is on a four-game winless streak.

Mohammed headed in Alex Muyl’s cross for his second goal with Nashville — both coming against Atlanta. Muyl entered as a substitute in the 74th.

Schwake denied Atlanta forward Luke Brennan from just outside the six-yard box in the 59th.

Miguel Almirón, coming off a World Cup campaign with Paraguay, returned to Atlanta’s starting lineup for the first time since April 11.

Up next

Atlanta: Plays at Charlotte on Wednesday.

Nashville: Stays home to play Montreal on Wednesday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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