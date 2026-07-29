MLS Commissioner Don Garber reflects on the World Cup, the league’s growth and stepping down

When the World Cup first came to the United States in 1994, it spurred the creation of Major League Soccer.…

When the World Cup first came to the United States in 1994, it spurred the creation of Major League Soccer. Now, in the wake of this summer’s tournament, big changes are afoot for the league.

After this season, MLS will begin transitioning to a summer-to-spring calendar, bringing the league in line with most of its international counterparts. There’s also talk of adjusting roster rules and the salary cap to make the league more competitive on the global stage.

And, MLS is preparing for the departure of Commissioner Don Garber, who has overseen the league over a period of tremendous growth since taking on the job in 1999.

There have already been signs MLS is seeing the so-called World Cup bump, with MLS ticket sales up 58% in the 40 days during and after the World Cup compared to the same period before the tournament, according to the league. The recent addition of international stars like Robert Lewandowski, who joined the Chicago Fire, and Antoine Griezmann, now with Orlando City, has provided an additional boost.

“When I look at the World Cup, I look at it as an eight-year journey that delivered everything we could have imagined during the actual tournament, and now, as you know, it’s our job to take it from here and continue as much of that momentum as possible, so that our teams have more fans, we have players that continue to pick MLS as a league of choice. We’re developing more skilled players in our MLS Next program, and in our MLS academies, and on and on,” Garber said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night.

In a way, this is something of a full-circle moment for Garber, who attended his first soccer match during the 1994 World Cup. This time around, he attended 15 matches over the course of the tournament.

Naturally, he touts the league’s successes during the tournament. Forty-five MLS players were on national team rosters for the tournament, while 43 players in the tournament were developed in the league’s academies. Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, one of the best players in the world, led Argentina to the final.

“The real measure is going to be what does MLS look like five and 10 years from now?” Garber said. “Will our league be more popular? Will we have more cultural engagement? Will our teams be more valuable? Will we have more media covering us and and paying attention to us? And are we as a league viewed competitively, on the field, better or higher than we are today? Those measures are going to take some time to deliver.”

The growth of the academy system

While youth soccer and talent development were under the microscope following the U.S. exit from the World Cup, the growth of the league’s academy system and MLS Next are a point of pride for Garber.

The league’s 30 teams all have academies. Players who have emerged from the development system include U.S. national team striker Ricardo Pepi, who plays for the Dutch club Eredivisie, fellow American Tyler Adams, who plays for Bournemouth in the Premier League, and Canadian Alphonso Davies, who is with Bayern Munich.

Recently, Chelsea reached an agreement with FC Dallas academy standout Benji Flowers, and before that, Manchester City came to terms with Cavan Sullivan out of the Philadelphia Union’s academy system. What is unique about both players is the Premier League clubs entrusted their development to the MLS clubs.

The shift to a new calendar

Following the conclusion of the current season, MLS will play a shortened 14-game season in early 2027 before the league switches to its new calendar.

The full 2027-28 season will kick off in July, with the playoffs and league championship to be played in May 2028.

“MLS was continuing to get more closely connected with the global game through players, through sporting directors, through media partners, global distribution for our product on Apple (TV),” Garber said. “We are still the North American version of the global game, but we’re getting closer to saying, we’re all playing the same game, exactly the same way.”

Garber said he didn’t feel promotion and relegation would be on the table anytime soon, but he looks forward “to having our transfer windows align with the rest of the world, having playoffs that are taking place in a less-crowded calendar, at least for us, not having to have our most important games during FIFA breaks and just playing the game the way it’s played in 200-plus countries.”

MLS prepares for the succession

Garber said he plans to stay involved with the league through his contract, which runs though 2027, as MLS transitions to a new commissioner.

The MLS succession committee of owners has already narrowed down its list of candidates and a decision about his successor could come as early as next week.

“The next commissioner, I hope and expect, is going to believe in the future opportunity for our league and our clubs, and what role we can play domestically and internationally to grow the game and be responsible stewards for the game, and drive value for every stakeholder, every group that cares about their local club,” Garber said.

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