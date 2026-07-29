Rangers shortstop Corey Seager making strides toward return to the Texas lineup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rangers shortstop Corey Seager took a big step this week toward returning to the lineup…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rangers shortstop Corey Seager took a big step this week toward returning to the lineup and helping Texas in the American League West.

Seager hit a home run and made a strong play in the field in the first game of a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old went 0 for 3 before being lifted in the sixth inning in his second game with Frisco on Wednesday as recovers from lower back inflammation that has kept him out since July 1.

The Rangers entered Wednesday holding a two-game lead over the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.

On Tuesday, Seager finished 1-for-2 with a walk and Texas manager Skip Schumaker was encouraged by the reports he received.

“The report was he came out of the game healthy and ready to go play again (Wednesday),’’ Schumaker said. “That part was good. He had a really good play in the hole. Nothing running, really good at the plate, hit the ball. Kind of everything checks. That’s exactly what we wanted to see.’’

No decision has been made as to when Seager might be ready to return to the Texas lineup, although Friday in Houston might be the earliest target date if all goes well Wednesday night.

“He’ll get back-to-back (games) and likely a day off (Thursday) then we’ll see where he’s at,’’ Schumaker said.

Seager has been limited to 51 games this season. He was placed on the seven-day IL on June 15 with a concussion and missed 12 games before dealing with back inflammation on May 15 that kept him out for 19 games. Seager’s latest stint on the IL has kept him out for 22 games, including Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Schumaker said the decision on when to return will ultimately be up to Seager.

“The player dictates a lot,’’ Schumaker said. “He wanted a couple games, I think, because he missed so much time. The recommendation is what we give and then the player decides how much he needs. Position players (need) maybe one of those simulated games, and then go to a rehab assignment, and it’s one or two games, then kind of you’re ready to roll. We’ve kind of had that discussion. He felt he needed a couple days, back-to-back games. We’ll see where he’s at.’’

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