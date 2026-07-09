Mitchell leads Indiana against Phoenix after 29-point game

Indiana Fever (12-9, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-14, 5-8 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (12-9, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-14, 5-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Phoenix Mercury after Kelsey Mitchell scored 29 points in the Fever’s 106-92 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mercury are 3-7 on their home court. Phoenix has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Fever are 4-5 on the road. Indiana is fourth in the WNBA with 20.8 assists per game led by Caitlin Clark averaging 7.8.

Phoenix averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Phoenix allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 24 the Mercury won 111-109 led by 28 points from Kahleah Copper, while Mitchell scored 30 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noemie Brochant is averaging six points for the Mercury. Copper is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 20.5 points and 7.8 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 24.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 85.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 99.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Natasha Mack: out (foot), Shay Ciezki: day to day (coach decision), Sami Whitcomb: out (knee).

Fever: Aliyah Boston: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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