England win toss, bat in series-deciding 3rd ODI against India at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — England won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding third one-day international against India at…

LONDON (AP) — England won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding third one-day international against India at Lord’s on Sunday.

England lost the opener at Edgbaston but bounced back in Cardiff, where Joe Root’s 99 not out was the difference. England have not beaten India in an ODI series since 2018.

The home side brought in Josh Tongue for Saqib Mahmood. India made three changes with KL Rahul, Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh replacing Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube.

___

Teams:

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.