Mets start 4-game series against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (55-54, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (46-63, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (55-54, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (46-63, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (5-8, 3.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Mets: Nolan McLean (7-7, 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -134, Marlins +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins to begin a four-game series.

New York has a 24-31 record at home and a 46-63 record overall. The Mets have a 23-42 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami has a 21-31 record in road games and a 55-54 record overall. The Marlins are 42-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Otto Lopez has 27 doubles, seven triples and nine home runs for the Marlins. Heriberto Hernandez is 12 for 42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .250 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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