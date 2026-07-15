Messi and Argentina have been kings of late-game heroics at this World Cup

In this World Cup, Lionel Messi and Argentina have owned the final minutes.
Wednesday’s rally past England in the World Cup semifinals — Argentina trailed 1-0 late before winning 2-1 — only added another entry on the long list of late-game dramatics by the defending champions, who will now play Spain in Sunday’s final.
Among them: A pair of rallies from late-game deficits in the knockout stage, coming back from 2-0 down to beat Egypt and then 1-0 down to beat England.
A breakdown of Argentina saving its best for last in this World Cup:
June 22: Messi to seal a group stage win
— Minute: 90+5
— Final: Argentina 2, Austria 0
In the second match of the group stage, the outcome wasn’t necessarily in doubt. Argentina led 1-0 in second-half stoppage time, when Lionel Messi got his own rebound and threaded a blast between three defenders for an insurance goal that sealed the victory.
June 27: Messi comes through late once again
— Minute: 80th
— Final: Argentina 3, Jordan 1
Argentina led 2-1 in the group finale, and Lionel Messi — who had just entered the game as a sub — had a free kick from about 25 yards out. He saw a gap in the wall of Jordan defenders, sending a low shot that skipped once and went into the back of the net for the clincher.
July 3: Martinez and an own goal vs. Cape Verde
— Minute: 92nd, then 111th
— Final: Argentina 3, Cape Verde 2
The first match of the knockout stage was wild, with Argentina getting two extra-time goals and needing both to hold off the Cinderella story that was Cape Verde. Lisandro Martinez scored in the 92nd minute for a 2-1 lead, and Messi served up a perfect ball off a corner kick that became an own goal in the 111th minute — the one that gave Argentina a 3-2 win.
July 7: The three-goal rally vs. Egypt
— Minute: 79th, 83rd, then 90+2
— Final: Argentina 3, Egypt 2
The champions looked done in the round of 16, with Egypt up 2-0 with 11 minutes left before second-half stoppage time. And then the comeback of the tournament happened, with Cristian Romero scoring in the 79th minute, Messi connecting four minutes later and Enzo Fernandez getting the game-winner two minutes into stoppage time.
July 11: A pair of late goals to beat Switzerland
— Minute: 112th, then 120+1
— Final: Argentina 3, Switzerland 1
Switzerland was down to 10 men, but sent its quarterfinal with Argentina to extra time anyway. And eventually, Argentina got the breakthrough: Julián Álvarez scored the go-ahead goal in the 112th minute, then Lautaro Martinez scored in the final moments as the champions moved into the semifinals with a 3-1 victory.
July 15: Another rally sends Argentina to the final
— Minute: 85th, then 90+2
— Final: Argentina 2, England 1
Enzo Fernandez scored in the 85th minute, Lautaro Martinez scored two minutes into stoppage time and Messi assisted on both goals as Argentina rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat England 2-1 and move into the World Cup final. Those goals gave Argentina a staggering 11 tallies in the 79th minute of play or later in this tournament.
___
See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.