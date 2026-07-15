Messi and Argentina have been kings of late-game heroics at this World Cup

In this World Cup, Lionel Messi and Argentina have owned the final minutes. Wednesday’s rally past England in the World…

In this World Cup, Lionel Messi and Argentina have owned the final minutes.

Wednesday’s rally past England in the World Cup semifinals — Argentina trailed 1-0 late before winning 2-1 — only added another entry on the long list of late-game dramatics by the defending champions, who will now play Spain in Sunday’s final.

Among them: A pair of rallies from late-game deficits in the knockout stage, coming back from 2-0 down to beat Egypt and then 1-0 down to beat England.

A breakdown of Argentina saving its best for last in this World Cup:

June 22: Messi to seal a group stage win

— Minute: 90+5

— Final: Argentina 2, Austria 0

In the second match of the group stage, the outcome wasn’t necessarily in doubt. Argentina led 1-0 in second-half stoppage time, when Lionel Messi got his own rebound and threaded a blast between three defenders for an insurance goal that sealed the victory.

June 27: Messi comes through late once again

— Minute: 80th

— Final: Argentina 3, Jordan 1

Argentina led 2-1 in the group finale, and Lionel Messi — who had just entered the game as a sub — had a free kick from about 25 yards out. He saw a gap in the wall of Jordan defenders, sending a low shot that skipped once and went into the back of the net for the clincher.

July 3: Martinez and an own goal vs. Cape Verde

— Minute: 92nd, then 111th

— Final: Argentina 3, Cape Verde 2

The first match of the knockout stage was wild, with Argentina getting two extra-time goals and needing both to hold off the Cinderella story that was Cape Verde. Lisandro Martinez scored in the 92nd minute for a 2-1 lead, and Messi served up a perfect ball off a corner kick that became an own goal in the 111th minute — the one that gave Argentina a 3-2 win.

July 7: The three-goal rally vs. Egypt

— Minute: 79th, 83rd, then 90+2

— Final: Argentina 3, Egypt 2

The champions looked done in the round of 16, with Egypt up 2-0 with 11 minutes left before second-half stoppage time. And then the comeback of the tournament happened, with Cristian Romero scoring in the 79th minute, Messi connecting four minutes later and Enzo Fernandez getting the game-winner two minutes into stoppage time.

July 11: A pair of late goals to beat Switzerland

— Minute: 112th, then 120+1

— Final: Argentina 3, Switzerland 1

Switzerland was down to 10 men, but sent its quarterfinal with Argentina to extra time anyway. And eventually, Argentina got the breakthrough: Julián Álvarez scored the go-ahead goal in the 112th minute, then Lautaro Martinez scored in the final moments as the champions moved into the semifinals with a 3-1 victory.

July 15: Another rally sends Argentina to the final

— Minute: 85th, then 90+2

— Final: Argentina 2, England 1

Enzo Fernandez scored in the 85th minute, Lautaro Martinez scored two minutes into stoppage time and Messi assisted on both goals as Argentina rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat England 2-1 and move into the World Cup final. Those goals gave Argentina a staggering 11 tallies in the 79th minute of play or later in this tournament.

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