McLean strikes out 10, Lindor homers to lead Mets past Phillies 6-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nolan McLean struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in six scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor homered…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nolan McLean struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in six scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs and the New York Mets won a series in Philadelphia for the first time in nearly four years, beating the Phillies 6-1 on Sunday.

Juan Soto, Luis Torrens and Carson Benge also had RBIs for the Mets. Lindor reached base five times, adding a single, double and a pair of walks to his sixth homer of the season.

Alec Bohm hit his 12th homer of the season for Philadelphia.

McLean (7-6) continued his strong rookie season with the third double-digit strikeout performance of his career. He allowed only Bohm’s single in the second inning and a double by Trea Turner in the sixth. The 24-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.34.

New York had not won a series in their last seven tries in Philadelphia, dating to a four-game series in August 2022. The high-priced Mets finished a forgettable first half with the fourth-worst record in baseball before taking two of three from the Phillies. New York opened Sunday 16 games behind Atlanta in the NL East and 11 back of a wild-card spot.

The Mets battered Alan Rangel (0-3), who gave up five runs on seven hits in four innings. Rangel was making his third start after the spot was vacated by struggling prospect Andrew Painter, who was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley last month.

Lindor’s two-run shot to the second deck in right field put New York up 2-0. The Mets tacked on three runs in the second, on Torrens’ RBI double, Lindor’s run-scoring single and Benge’s sacrifice fly.

The Phillies dropped to 14-31 in games not started by Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, or Jesús Luzardo. They are 41-14 in contests pitched by those three.

Up next

Mets send RHP Freddy Peralta (5-8, 4.66) against Brewers RHP Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.16) in the opener of a three-game set in Milwaukee on Monday night.

Phillies open a three-game home series against the Dodgers on Monday night. Los Angeles RHP Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81) faces Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.62).

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