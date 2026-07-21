New York hosts Chicago following Stewart’s 33-point outing

Chicago Sky (9-17, 1-8 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (14-12, 8-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (9-17, 1-8 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (14-12, 8-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Liberty -10.5; over/under is 178.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts the Chicago Sky after Breanna Stewart scored 33 points in the New York Liberty’s 99-98 overtime victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Liberty are 8-3 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 85.9 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Sky are 1-8 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is eighth in the WNBA with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kamilla Cardoso averaging 2.5.

New York is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago averages 87.3 points per game, 1.4 more than the 85.9 New York allows.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 96-95 on June 18. Jonquel Jones scored 19 points to help lead the Liberty to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 14.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 16.8 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 3-7, averaging 87.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.2 points per game.

Sky: 5-5, averaging 95.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Marine Johannes: out (ankle), Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (concussion protocol).

Sky: Skylar Diggins: out (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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