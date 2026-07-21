McBride leads Minnesota against Seattle after 33-point game

Minnesota Lynx (21-6, 14-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-22, 1-13 Western Conference) Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (21-6, 14-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-22, 1-13 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx visits the Seattle Storm after Kayla McBride scored 33 points in the Lynx’s 105-102 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Storm are 1-13 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is sixth in the WNBA averaging 8.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.4% from downtown. Natisha Hiedeman leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference action is 14-1. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 3.3.

Seattle scores 82.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 83.1 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Seattle gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lynx won 105-102 in the last matchup on July 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hiedeman is averaging 15.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Storm. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Howard is averaging 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 88.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 92.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Taina Mair: out (coach decision), Ezi Magbegor: out (face).

Lynx: Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Napheesa Collier: out (ankles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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