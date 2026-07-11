McGregor Fight Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Prediction Bonus for UFC 329

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the McGregor Fight Polymarket promo code WTOP here, then deposit $20 to get a $50 bonus offer in time for tonight’s huge Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor clash at UFC 329.

McGregor Fight Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Overview

Understanding the core details of a promotional offer is essential for maximizing its expected value. Here is the straightforward, data-driven breakdown of the current welcome bonus for eligible users:

McGregor Fight Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Confirmed July 11

Polymarket Offer Overview

For users aiming to establish a position on the Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor fight, this introductory promotion serves as a highly effective entry point. This specific offer is strictly available to new Polymarket customers. It equips users with a $50 sign-up bonus that can be applied directly to the high-stakes prediction markets of this marquee MMA event.

To successfully claim this promotional capital, bettors must be 18 or older and physically located in a state where Polymarket legally operates. Once a new account is registered and identity verification is complete, users must initiate a first-time deposit of at least $20. Clearing this pragmatic deposit threshold automatically unlocks the $50 bonus, providing enhanced financial leverage to back either Holloway or McGregor.

Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor With Polymarket

While official, these probabilities can fluctuate leading up to the opening bell. Analyzing the current implied probabilities offers a clear perspective on how this contest is projected to unfold. Below is a breakdown of the match probabilities across the potential outcomes based on early market indicators.

Outcome Probability (%) Max Holloway Win 68% Conor McGregor Win 33%

Coming into tonight’s highly anticipated headlining fight, Holloway is a substantial favorite. No matter which side you are backing, you will have the ability to quicly put your $50 in bonuses to work on the platform.

Sign Up With The McGregor Fight Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this $50 sign-up bonus ahead of the Holloway vs. McGregor fight is a systematic, step-by-step process. Follow these exact instructions to ensure the promotional funds are secured and ready for deployment before the fighters make their walk to the cage:

Create Your Account: Click here and initiate the registration process by submitting standard personal information, including your full name, email address, date of birth, phone number, mailing address and more. Verify Your Identity: To comply with regulatory standards and maintain a secure platform, Polymarket requires all new users to submit standard proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up phase, explicitly input the McGregor Fight Polymarket promo code WTOP to successfully opt into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Link a verified payment method and execute a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once the initial deposit transaction is fully processed, the $50 bonus is automatically credited to your account. This provides actionable funds to place data-backed predictions as Holloway and McGregor finally settle their rivalry. This bonus is also applicable to other fights on the board for tonight’s loaded card.