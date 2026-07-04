McCarthy leads Rockies against the Giants after 4-hit outing

San Francisco Giants (36-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-53, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday,…

San Francisco Giants (36-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-53, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (7-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4, 4.80 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -133, Rockies +109; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants after Jake McCarthy had four hits against the Giants on Friday.

Colorado has a 21-24 record at home and a 36-53 record overall. The Rockies have gone 23-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has an 18-29 record in road games and a 36-51 record overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Rockies are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCarthy has 16 doubles, five triples and nine home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 11 for 41 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .326 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 19 doubles, seven triples and four home runs. Rafael Devers is 11 for 36 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .299 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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